Penn State football took home a 35-31 season-opening win against Purdue. While the Nittany Lions scored five touchdowns, most of the offensive production came from the passing game, while the rushing attack faltered once again.

The lack of a run game was one of the blue and white’s biggest problems last season, as Penn State ranked No. 113 in the country in rush yards per game and never had a single-game 100-yard rusher. It wasn’t much better Thursday night.

Penn State mustered 98 rushing yards as a team against the Boilermakers’ defense, with the longest carry of the game being a 12-yard Keyvone Lee run in the fourth quarter. True freshman Kaytron Allen led the charge with 31 rushing yards on eight carries.

James Franklin rotated three running backs — Allen, Lee and Nick Singleton — largely on a drive-by-drive basis. It had mixed results, keeping running backs on the bench for long periods of time between carries. Singleton had five rushes on the second drive of the game but didn’t touch the ball again until midway through the second quarter..

Franklin’s open to giving a certain back more opportunities if “somebody takes over and gets real hot,” but nobody was able to; the team averaged 3.1 yards per carry collectively. Following the game, Franklin didn’t think the drive-by-drive rotation had any effect on running backs getting in a rhythm.

“If we thought that that would prevent [running backs from getting hot], we probably wouldn’t do it, right?” Franklin said.

However, Lee had some difficulty adjusting.

“It is a little bit,” Lee said when asked if it was tougher to get in a rhythm going drive-by-drive. “But at the same time, like I said, I just made the best of my opportunities.”

Lee took 9 carries for 30 yards, equating to 3.3 yards per carry, in his 2022 season debut. He’s been the team’s leading rusher over the past two seasons, and although that’s an accomplishment in its own regard, he wasn’t feeling positive about himself at the beginning of tonight’s game.

“I was kind of losing faith and losing hope at the beginning of the game and things weren’t going the way I wanted it to go,” Lee said. “I just got the opportunity and made the best of it. I needed that [game-winning touchdown].”

While Lee caught the game-winning touchdown to give Penn State a lead with under a minute remaining, it probably isn’t the best sign that the two-time reigning leading rusher had to rely on a catch to lift his spirits.

Week 1’s rushing performance serves as a building block for the rest of the season, as it wasn’t much better than last season’s run game and probably wasn’t what the Nittany Lions wanted to see.

“It didn’t really go as planned,” Lee said. “But we did some good things in the run game, and we made a lot of improvements from last year, so there’s a lot to learn and there’s a lot that we can watch and get better at.”

Failing to eclipse the 100-yard mark as a team doesn’t show that the offensive line had a strong performance, especially when a wide receiver leads the team in the yards per carry category. The offensive line is “way better from last year,” according to Lee, though. In fact, Lee even described the offensive line as a rallying point.

Lee has a competition for snaps with the two true freshmen in Singleton and Allen, which decreases his carries because there’s simply more players in the running back room. However, he’s also proud of how the two young players played and serves as a leader for them.

“They played their hearts out, and I’m proud of them. They grew from since they first got here to now, and I’m going to continue to push them and continue to help them get better,” Lee said. “I basically told them to be yourself, block out all the distractions and noise and just play how you want to play.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE