Penn State’s pro day further symbolized a new era for the program.

Nine contributors from the Nittany Lions’ stout 2021 defense participated in workouts in front of NFL coaches and scouts, attempting to raise their stock ahead of April’s NFL Draft.

After their workouts, the program’s former defenders took time to reflect on the talent Penn State is retaining heading into spring practices and ahead of the 2022 season.

The linebacker room took the biggest hit as Brandon Smith, Ellis Brooks and hybrid defender Jesse Luketa declared for the draft. Despite leaving, all three are confident in the legacy they left and where the group stands moving forward.

Curtis Jacobs is expected to enter a more significant leadership role among “LBU” while also moving from Will to Sam linebacker, but his former teammates believe he’s more than prepared for the tasks.

“Curtis is someone who I’m looking forward to seeing his development,” Luketa said. “Not on the field because I know he can play, but more so as a leader — how he conducts himself, his character. He’s someone who I know is ready for the role and who I’m extremely excited for.”

As Jacobs’ former roommate, Brooks said he impacted the sophomore linebacker’s preparation and performance habits as the two began to watch film and learn together throughout the season.

“After games, we’d just sit down there and analyze film,” Brooks said. “We’d come in the next day for game corrections. I already knew what Coach [Brent] Pry wanted out of the defense — Curtis started to know what Coach Pry wanted out of the defense. He saw the detail I brought to it, and he implemented it into his own game.”

After starting all but one game last season and making 52 tackles, including three for loss and two sacks, Jacobs is “ready” to take on a bigger role as a leader, according to Brooks.

“We had a couple talks about how he needs to approach this offseason in his mentality and preparation and what that’s supposed to look like,” Brooks said. “He did a good job learning from guys like me and Jesse about how you’re supposed to approach the game and attacking how you’re supposed to lead that room — LBU is a standard.”

Elsewhere in the position group, a competition has developed for playing time in the middle between redshirt freshman Kobe King and sophomore Tyler Elsdon.

James Franklin, as well as King and Elsdon’s former teammates, have been pleased with how the two linebackers are embracing the competition.

“The competition is something we pride ourselves on,” Brooks said. “The more depth you have in the linebacker room, the better. Both of those guys are determined. They work hard. They love football, and they’re going to push each other every single practice.”

Luketa said he’s looking forward to seeing Elsdon’s development in particular. The Frackville, Pennsylvania, native appeared in 10 games throughout the 2021 season and made six tackles.

“He’s a guy who’s been extremely mature from the time he got here,” Luketa said. “Now is his opportunity to earn his role on the football field. That’s somebody who I’m really going to be keeping a close eye out for.”

By splitting his time between linebacker and defensive end, Luketa learned more about the players on the defensive line as well and pointed out Adisa Isaac as a player Penn State fans should keep an eye on.

Isaac was projected by many to start last season before he was sidelined with an undisclosed injury.

“[He’s] someone I know is going to take the whole conference by force, and I’m excited for him,” Luketa said. “He’s disruptive, he’s fast and he’s an extremely intelligent player. [He’s] someone I’m really looking forward to seeing how he’s going to develop into a four-year starter and the leader of this defense and the team.”

Another player on the defensive line who didn’t see the field last season was Hakeem Beamon. Beamon participated in practice throughout the year on the scout team, but he was held out of the lineup for undisclosed reasons.

Former Penn State defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo said Beamon is ready to contribute in the interior defensive line after one year out of game action.

“I feel like he learned that he can really do it,” Tangelo said. “He’s kind of an undersized guy, but he’s really explosive and fast on the ball. He just honed in on his technique. I see the growth, development and confidence in him. I’m looking forward to big things for Hakeem.”

When PJ Mustipher suffered a season-ending injury during Penn State’s sixth game against Iowa, defensive tackles Dvon Ellies and Coziah Izzard saw increased time in relief of the senior.

Brooks spoke highly of Izzard’s development last year and said he believes he’ll continue to improve heading into his redshirt sophomore season.

“I think he’s going to be a great football player by the time he leaves,” Brooks said. “He came in in a crunch-time situation, ate up blocks and held his own in a big-time game. That just continued throughout the rest of the season. He made my job easy playing behind him.”

Jaquan Brisker and Tariq Castro-Fields left the program after they played crucial roles in arguably the best secondary in recent history for the blue and white.

Castro-Fields said he’s confident leaving Penn State’s back end in the hands of players like Kalen King and Joey Porter Jr., showing confidence in the pair’s ability to improve upon their respective games.

“[Kalen’s] a special talent,” Castro-Fields said. “He has no fear and he can do it all. The sky’s the limit for him. [Joey’s] a smart guy. We all know he has the physical tools. I would say more of the mental side of things — diving into the playbook and film.”

With all of the young players expected to step up, one veteran stands out: Mustipher announced he’ll return to Happy Valley for a fifth season in 2022.

A captain for last year’s defense, Mustipher drew high remarks from his former teammates as they anticipated the Owings Mills, Maryland, native to hold leadership roles for the defense and the team.

“You can just tell when PJ walks into a room everybody can feel his presence,” Tangelo said. “He always comes in, puts the work in and he’s not afraid to have that uncomfortable conversation with you when you need to step it up.

“Just having that guy that’s so transparent and knows what coaches want to see, it’s very big to a lot of guys that are going to be playing for the first time this upcoming season.”

