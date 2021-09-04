Big Ten football typically has a hard-nosed and low-scoring brand of play, but many still probably didn’t expect Penn State and Wisconsin to be knotted at 0-0 going into halftime.

Despite the even score, the Badgers had a clear advantage over the Nittany Lions in the first half — especially if the blue and white’s defense hadn’t blocked a field goal and picked up a fumble on consecutive red-zone drives.

Wisconsin put up 90 yards on the ground in the first half, while Penn State amounted just two of its own.

Defensive line stunts and plenty of pressure hurt the first-half performance for offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich’s group, according to James Franklin.

“This is a great defense… They’ve been top five in defense the last couple years,” Franklin said after Penn State’s 16-10 win. “Their linebackers were super aggressive and downhill, which made it hard to stay on double teams, to get movement and then we didn’t get off on the downhill linebackers a couple times.”

At the first half’s conclusion, Wisconsin’s defense had picked up a sack and had Sean Clifford on his heels and rolling out of the pocket frequently.

Twists and blitzes were getting to the offensive line, and the physicality of the Badger defense prompted a big role from Penn State running backs in picking up the blitz, too.

The offense and running backs had a few missed assignments in the first half, but No. 1 running back Noah Cain said the squad’s preparation helped them through the adversity.

“They’re gonna make plays as well. They’re on scholarship too,” Cain said. “We already knew they were gonna be a physical group of guys, they were gonna make plays on us, but at the end of the day just the way we prepared [and] the camp we had… We already knew we were gonna be fine through whatever.

“We have one of the best o-lines in the country, so we’re gonna get it corrected next week.”

Left tackle Rasheed Walker saw the physicality firsthand from Wisconsin, but getting back to basics was key to keeping the line focused.

Walker said the Badgers weren’t showing anything “crazy,” and after a reset with Yurcich in the locker room and an emphasis on “keeping their eyes right,” things started to look better for the big boys up front.

As for their signal caller Sean Clifford, he said he’s “super proud” after the adjustments made by the line.

“I’ve got nothing without them, and I’m really confident with them now,” Clifford said. “I was confident during camp, but it’s always like the first game — you gotta get hit a bit and feel it out. [I have] All the confidence in the world in those guys. I love those guys.”

As the second half rolled around, the offense started moving the ball much more easily. Clifford was under less pressure, and the running game started to see some positive yardage.

The quick passing game took off, and then Cain made his presence known when the fourth quarter rolled around. He had just 48 yards rushing on the day, but his performance in the final frame sealed the deal for the Nittany Lions.

After the offensive struggles in the first half, seeing Cain get going late took a weight off the shoulders of the offensive line.

“It was definitely a relief just to know that we were making progress,” Walker said. “We don’t look at what happened in the past, we just take it play by play. Every time we progress, it’s always good.”

With the anxiety around the first game back in front of fans and the adversity the offense faced in the first half, sticking true to the process came in handy for Cain in his explosive fourth quarter.

“It was really just not pressing, not getting nervous,” Cain said. “Coach [Ja’Juan] Seider said ‘Stay patient, stay patient.’ Whenever my number was called, [I was] ready to make a play. I just never really got too anxious or anything.”

Cain picked up what ended up as the game-winning touchdown early in the fourth quarter from the 2-yard line.

The road to that score for Cain, though, was a long and winding one.

Cain was injured three plays into the season opener at Indiana last season, and it was his first touchdown score since the 2019 Cotton Bowl.

To be back playing with his family members in the stands and in front of a packed stadium, it was a special feeling for the junior.

“It was just a blessing from God, man,” Cain said. “It’s been nothing but ups and downs, challenges, [and] discouragement. But my support system — I just kept my faith. I just kept trying to train and be the best me I could be.”

