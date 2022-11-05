BLOOMINGTON, In. — Penn State’s offensive line was missing three starters in its road game against Indiana. That’s not something any team wants to hear.

Left tackle Olu Fashanu, left guard Landon Tengwall and right tackle Caedan Wallace were all ruled out due to injury in the 45-14 win, but viewers might not have been able to tell based on the offensive line’s performance.

The Nittany Lions ran their offense behind true freshman Drew Shelton, left guard Hunter Nourzad, center Juice Scruggs, right guard Sal Wormley and right tackle Bryce Effner. JB Nelson also saw snaps at left guard after Nourzad briefly exited the game.

The Nittany Lions compiled a total of 483 yards, including 179 yards on the ground. Indiana was only able to record one sack in the contest.

“It was just awesome to see guys step up where they needed to step up,” defensive end Nick Tarburton said. “It was awesome for those guys to get some meaningful starts.”

Penn State isn’t a stranger to rotating offensive linemen into the game, but it’s usually when the starters need a breather, rather than out of necessity like it was tonight. Prior to tonight, Nelson and Shelton had only appeared in two games, while Effner made his second start of the season.

Tonight’s performance may be a tribute to the lack of depth the offensive line saw during spring and summer camp. James Franklin mentioned that players were receiving more reps than usual because of it.

The extra reps during the summer led to the success tonight.

“I think it factored in a lot tonight because we got a lot of guys in that haven't played yet,” Effner said. “What Coach Franklin said [in the offseason] about more guys getting work, he was absolutely telling the truth. We've been having a ton of guys rotate the season in practice and in the offseason.”

While the offensive line has had a multitude of players sub in and out, center Juice Scruggs has been the most consistent part of the Nittany Lions’ offensive line.

The 2022 captain has been a leader, not just for the offensive line, but for the whole offense in general. Scruggs’ leadership was needed tonight especially, though.

“It all runs through Juice,” quarterback Sean Clifford said. “You know, he's our captain. He's somebody who I look up to as a leader, somebody who's always had my back.”

However, leadership or not, the two young guys in Nelson and Shelton stepped up in a game that gave them valuable Big Ten experience that could pay off down the road.

Although the Hoosiers recorded a sack, it was due to a lack of communication on the right side of the offensive line and not on the left side where Shelton and Nelson were playing. The two relatively inexperienced players didn’t play the part and put on a solid performance.

Shelton, a former 4-star recruit from the class of 2022, would have played more often this season if Franklin wasn’t “trying to save his redshirt.” Despite his lack of college experience so far, Shelton played the entire game and made minimal mistakes.

“He’s very athletic. He’s a great offensive lineman. He’s got the build for it, he just still needs to grow into his body a little just like every freshman offensive lineman that comes in,” Effner said. “I thought he played great today. I'm super proud of him, and I think he’s going to be a great offensive lineman for Penn State.”

