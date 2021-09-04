Penn State trotted into the halftime locker room at Camp Randall on Saturday with a zero on the board for the first time since 2011.

While the defense had held the Badgers to the same score after two quarters, the beginning of the Mike Yurcich era and the final year of the Sean Clifford era were off to an uninspiring starts.

But there was no sense of panic within the Nittany Lion offense.

In fact, the reigning Big Ten receiving leader Jahan Dotson was sure to mention that Yurcich always has the answer to whatever issues his unit may be facing in between the white lines.

So following one of the biggest road wins of the James Franklin era, Dotson said that his new offensive coordinator’s confidence didn’t waiver for a second and, as usual, he had the key to fixing the stagnant offensive attack that was on display for the first 30 minutes.

“He's literally a mastermind,” Dotson said. “He has an answer for every situation we're in. He said in the locker room that he's got us and we had his back. We knew he was going to put us in great situations to make plays and that's what he did.”

Clifford concurred with that statement from his star wide out and had nothing but appreciation for the coordinator they had coveted all offseason.

He says that while they didn’t have the ideal first couple quarters of their relationship, they can get going in a hurry which is just what transpired in the final two frames.

“He didn't blink an eye, he told us it's just a matter of time,” Clifford said. "That's really how this is, as you keep it close it doesn't matter if it’s the first quarter, second quarter, third quarter or fourth quarter.

"You saw how fast we move the ball, you saw once we get hot, we get hot.”

While the offense was able to in fact get “hot” at the right time on Saturday afternoon, the offensive personnel was sure to credit the defense as well for their improved play in the second half.

Clifford says that having a defense that you can feed off of and trust in those big situations is crucial for any good team to have.

It even got the senior quarterback fired up on the sidelines, as he says it inspired the offense to go out there and have their backs just as Brent Pry’s unit did for them in the first half.

“We feed off each other, this is a family and we truly mean that,” Clifford said. “When we see the defense playing that way that gets us excited and when they see us playing that way, they get excited so we feed off each other [...] it’s a great team we have here.”

One guy that everyone couldn’t help but be excited for was running back Noah Cain, who after missing last year seemed to be a step behind in the first half.

In fact he and the rest of the running backs were simply ineffective in the first two quarters as the group had just two rushing yards in the first half.But like Clifford, Dotson and the rest of the Nittany Lions, Cain saved his best for the second half and had a gutsy drive in the fourth quarter that finished with him scoring the game deciding touchdown.

Dotson said it was a great feeling seeing Cain, who had been so successful two years ago bounce back from injuries and make some big time plays when they needed it most.

“Seeing a guy like Noah Cain battle back from going through adversity last year and then battle back [today] by picking us up was huge in the second half,” Dotson said. “He had a great game and I was just glad to see him come out and make some plays.”

The camaraderie around this team continues to be a recurring theme so far early on in the season.

So the trust between the coaches and players should continue to be a factor as the games roll along for the Nittany Lions, and according to left tackle Rasheed Walker, that’s something he knew was the case all day long in Madison.

“I think it is just all about trust and communication,” Walker said. We spend so many hours together as a team and as a unit, so we know how to speak each other's language. We just trusted [Yurcich] and saw the plan through and came out with a victory.”

