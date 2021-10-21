Penn State defensive end Nick Tarburton never experienced injuries or much adversity in his football career before college.

According to his father Rick, Nick rarely took a play off throughout his four years at Pennridge High School.

His first two years at Penn State were filled with one injury after another, as Tarburton suffered from back problems during his redshirt-freshman season, which led to hip surgery and limited appearances in 2020.

Despite all of his setbacks, Tarburton never gave up fighting for playing time at his dream school, and he finally earned it in 2021.

The redshirt junior has been tabbed as a starter in each of Penn State’s six games so far this season, contributing eight tackles, two pass breakups, one quarterback hurry and a fumble recovery.

The road to Tarburton’s success was anything but easy.

Following his redshirt-freshman campaign, Tarburton was still dealing with the lingering effects of his injuries — then the coronavirus pandemic hit.

A forced break from football was exactly what Tarburton needed in order to completely recover and set his return in motion.

“COVID was a tough time for everybody, but from a health standpoint for me, I was able to get the right treatment and time off to fully recover my body,” Tarburton said. “It was tough. It took a toll on me, but it made me better and stronger.”

Rehabbing at home while spending time with his parents Ami and Rick and younger brothers Zack and Jake allowed Nick to realize what he can control in his recovery — while also growing a greater appreciation for the game.

To Nick and Rick, focusing on what the former could dictate while rehabbing was crucial to forming a path back to the gridiron.

“I’ve tried to control everything, whether that be in the classroom, certain rehabs and just trying to be the best person I can be,” Nick said. “I learned that in tough situations, you can’t be negative. You’ve got to be positive – there's no other way to formulate it.

“If you're negative, you're just going to stay in that same spot.”

Keeping a positive attitude is something Nick said his parents impressed upon him throughout those tough times, and their support allowed him to stay in touch with the game and his teammates.

Rick concurred with Nick, saying his main focus during Nick’s time of struggle was to focus on what was in his son’s control, as well as making sure he didn’t get down on himself.

“We tried to set a positive mindset,” Rick told The Daily Collegian. “We don’t look at things pessimistically. He was dealing with the things he obviously didn’t want to happen. The thing that came back to me was his love for the game when he was away for that period.”

Being away from the game through the pandemic and playing sparingly throughout his first two seasons at Penn State forced Nick to adjust in the face of adversity, which Rick said he believes he accomplished.

According to Rick, one of Nick’s strong suits is breaking down game film, which he did with his two brothers who also play football at the collegiate level – Zack plays at Bucknell, while Jake plays at Clarion.

“He would look at their film and give feedback,” Rick said. “They would talk and just watch games, and it just reginited a passion. I think he appreciates the game more now than what he did prior.

“I think he took it for granted — I know I certainly did when I look at when he played in high school and how great it was.”

Nick expressed the same feelings as his father, saying he never truly cherished playing football until it was taken away from him.

“I was always a tough person to begin with, but up until that point I've never really faced any adversity when it came to football or life,” Nick said. “Without a doubt, it definitely changed me. I cherish the game so much more than I ever have. Just the ability to play is something special, and I'm going to use that to my advantage.”

Following the 2020 season, the switch turned on for Nick.

Tarburton committed himself to hard work in offseason camps and workouts to challenge for more playing time.

Rick noticed a positive change in his son’s performance through winter and spring practices, saying he improved both on and off the field due to his commitment and hard work.

“He definitely was focused in the winter workouts, and he was different in the spring — even in the interactions with teammates,” Rick said. “I sensed that it was going to be a different season than what we’ve seen in the past because he was unavailable.”

Nick stood out to the coaching staff throughout offseason camps, including defensive line coach John Scott Jr. who admired the determination shown by the defensive end.

“If you watched him any in spring practice and throughout fall camp, you kind of anticipate the guy — that was gonna be who he is for us this year,” Scott Jr. said. “He provides leadership on our football team with how he practices and conducts business. It's been incredible to watch him bounce back from the injuries.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Scott Jr. and defensive coordinator Brent Pry noted how motivated Tarburton was to see the field consistently in 2021 following years of injuries.

“He’s had some unfortunate circumstances with some injuries over the years,” Pry said. “He’s not just a very good defensive-end prospect — he’s one of the best leaders in our unit.”

“You're not going to find a harder worker on this football team than Nick Tarburton,” Scott Jr. said. “He prepares the right way and he's a technician at his craft.”

Pry and Scott Jr. both expressed how Tarburton leads by example and how he never gave up on the road to recovery — something Tarburton said he believes made him an even stronger player and person than he was before.

“That roller coaster is just an advantage in my opinion,” Tarburton said.

Despite the seemingly never-ending road to recovery, Tarburton never allowed himself to think of not returning to play the sport he loves at his dream school.

“I knew I was going to come back no matter what,” Tarburton said. “It was just a matter of time when I was going to be fully ready to go. The time is great now, and I'm feeling the best I have since I've gotten up here.”

The Green Lane, Pennsylvania, native grew up three hours away from State College and dreamed of donning the blue and white, according to his dad.

Despite the Nittany Lions pursuing Tarburton late in the high school recruiting process, he chose to fulfill that wish.

Rick said Nick formed bonds with his fellow commits in Penn State’s 2018 recruiting class — one of those recruits being Jesse Luketa.

Despite Tarburton making the position change early in his college career and Luketa doing it just prior to this season, the pair now bond over switching from linebacker to defensive end.

That bond existed from the start of their journeys as Nittany Lions, though.

“That’s my brother,” Luketa said. “I’m extremely happy to see him on the field because he’s battled through so many injuries. To see him out there playing at such a high level and being disruptive is everything.

“That’s exactly why we came to Penn State. It was everything we talked about throughout the recruiting process.”

Seeing Nick perform at a high level in his first start for Penn State was “surreal,” Rick said, who saw firsthand how hard his son worked to put himself in that position.

“To see him contribute, I was really happy for him because it’s been a long road,” Rick said. “That shows his perseverance and his character. He’s not going to quit.”

An incredibly hard worker and selfless teammate, his family, coaches and teammates said, Nick put himself in a position to succeed and contribute to Penn State’s potent defensive attack.

The redshirt junior will still have two years of eligibility left following the 2021 season, which he said he feels “fortunate” to have in his back pocket.

Tarburton persevered through multiple injuries en route to earning a starting role and consistent playing time on the defensive line.

Regardless of any doubt in their minds, Nick and his family never lost sight of the end goal, which was a return to the gridiron.

“We wouldn’t allow doubt to creep in, but there’s also reality that you’re playing at the highest collegiate level there is,” Rick said. “You’ve got to have a degree of faith and belief that this is where you belong.

“That was something that we did say: ‘Nick, you belong playing for Penn State football. We don’t see you anywhere else, and you shouldn’t see yourself anywhere else.’”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE