“Chop wood, carry water” was a popular saying around Penn State over the past year, a Zen proverb meaning to commit fully to a process and excel through it. Jesse Luketa mentioned it a number of times on his way to becoming an NFL Draft pick.

These days in Happy Valley, though, “chop” is less the start of a hard-working mantra and more the start of what could be a brand-new spark plug for the Nittany Lions: Chop Robinson.

Robinson officially arrived on Penn State’s campus Monday after committing to the Nittany Lions via the transfer portal in April. He spent the first year of his college football career at Maryland, where he showed flashes of talent on his way to an ESPN Midseason True Freshman All-American nomination.

The Gaithersburg, Maryland, native was about as highly touted out of high school as they come. Robinson was rated as a high-end 4-star prospect, garnering attention from perennial powerhouses like Alabama and Clemson before committing to the Terrapins.

As the No. 4 edge-rushing prospect in the country, Penn State was, of course, in on Robinson’s high school recruitment heavily as well.

While James Franklin and company lost the initial battle for Robinson, being involved in his recruitment from the start undoubtedly played a major hand in bringing the talented youngster to State College — a common theme for blue-and-white transfer additions.

“The fact that we recruited him out of high school, more times than not if we're going to do the transfer portal stuff, that's what I would prefer,” Franklin said Wednesday.

The Penn State staff saw Robinson as a potential linebacker/defensive end hybrid, much like Luketa was in 2021, but Franklin confirmed Wednesday that they’ll have the new addition line up at defensive end moving forward.

Three days on campus and just one collegiate start under his belt is a bit early to proclaim Robinson as the next great Penn State defensive end, sure, but everything has been “so far, so good,” according to Franklin.

After completing a workout for the staff a few days ago, Robinson tested well and has already started turning heads, especially his new position coach John Scott Jr.

“My first impression, of just the first couple days, he's been outstanding — very locked in, very focused, fitting in well with his teammates already, very excited to be here,” Scott said. “So I think he's doing a great job for three days' work. From what I've seen, it's been going very smooth.”

Robinson didn’t actually get to take an official visit to Penn State until this weekend, well past when he had already committed to the Nittany Lions. The visit apparently reaffirmed his decision to transfer to Happy Valley, as he tweeted: “Best decision I made in my life” on Tuesday.

There’s bound to be a slight learning curve throughout the summer and into fall camp as Robinson gets adjusted to playing defensive end full time in a new defense led by Manny Diaz.

However, Scott sees every physical tool Penn State could want in his new edge rusher. The third-year coach went as far as to compare Robinson’s physical traits to the likes of former Penn Staters and NFL standouts Yetur Gross-Matos, Odafe Oweh and Shaka Toney.

“He's long, he's athletic, he's got great twitch, the guy can bend,” Scott said. “Having played him and seen him on the field, I know our offensive guys talked about having to account for where he was and having to make sure that we blocked him up. But he's got those elite traits that we look for.”

There’s palpable buzz around Penn State’s latest defensive edition — and for good reason. But Robinson will still have to chop wood and carry water to make good on that buzz.

“We have really high expectations, but just like anything else,” Franklin said, “he'll get what he earns.”

