Gone are the days where it was a given that college football players would play their bowl games.

The college game has become more business-oriented for the athletes, as opt outs become increasingly more commonplace for highly projected prospects. Injuries almost certainly drop an athletes’ draft stock, so playing in the bowl game runs the risk of falling in the draft, which causes a decrease in money as a result.

Penn State suffered from bowl opt outs heavily last season, losing six players, including five defensive starters and star wide receiver Jahan Dotson, in the Nittany Lions’ Outback Bowl appearance.

According to James Franklin, that was an “outlier,” given his past.

“In my 12 years as a head coach, I’ve never had an opt out until last year,” Franklin said. “In my mind, the way we’ve built it at Penn State, there’s really no reason to opt out. We will be flexible with all of our guys.”

The only two players for the Nittany Lions who have currently opted out are cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and wide receiver Parker Washington, although Washington’s is due to injury.

The 2023 Rose Bowl looks like it’ll be a different story than the Outback Bowl a season ago. A number of notable Penn Staters have already announced their intentions to play in the Rose Bowl, such as safety Ji’Ayir Brown and defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, both of whom confirmed their intentions to play at Penn State’s Rose Bowl media day.

Franklin also said he’s “expecting” offensive tackles Olu Fashanu and Caedan Wallace, along with running back Keyvone Lee, back from injury for the Rose Bowl.

“We don’t have a lot of opt outs, and I think it’s just the magnitude of the game,” Mustipher said. “We haven’t been to the Rose Bowl since 2016, so it’s not easy to do, and I think guys want to experience what it’s like to go to a Rose Bowl, what it’s like to win a Rose Bowl and all that kind of stuff.”

The Rose Bowl is the crown jewel of bowl games outside of the College Football Playoff, as it’s the oldest-operating bowl game, with the first game played in 1902.

The Rose Bowl has become a fixture in college football since then, as the game has its own parade before the game. It’s also recognized as a New Years’ Six bowl game, which is the highest tier a bowl game can be designated outside of the College Football Playoff.

The Tournament of Roses isn’t easily missed and is a dream come true for certain players like Kalen King, who’s expected to start in place of Porter Jr.

“I’ve been watching the Rose Bowl since I was a kid. My favorite player was Charles Woodson, and when he went to the Rose Bowl, and he had the rose and his mom took a picture. That was one of my favorite college football moments,” King said. “So to be in a Rose Bowl, it means a lot.”

While “the love doesn’t change in the locker room” for players who opt out, at least in Mustipher’s eyes, there’s still something to be said about the commitment to Penn State by playing in the bowl game.

According to Franklin, the Rose Bowl is an opportunity for the Nittany Lions to get back to their roots in terms of not opting out. Penn State’s players have apparently bought into the culture Franklin’s built, even before this season.

Franklin recounted the time when Saquon Barkley opted to play in the 2017 Fiesta Bowl in his final season with the program. Barkley ended up being the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and was a major contributor in the team’s Fiesta Bowl win.

There isn’t going to be a Penn Stater taken that high this season, but Fashanu was projected as a first round pick and still chose to return to school. According to Brown, returning to play is a sign of respect.

“[Opting in] shows their commitment to each other, the brotherhood,” Brown said. “It shows the respect we have for the coaches.”

