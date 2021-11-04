When Penn State sets its sights on recruiting each year, the emphasis is always to “dominate the state” by keeping Pennsylvania prospects within the Commonwealth.

It’s something the Nittany Lions have been able to do well under James Franklin, but in some cases, “dominate the state” means seeking to draw talent from different regions of the country, other than Pennsylvania.

The blue and white’s recruiting presence in the state of Maryland has surged heavily recently, which means a number of players currently on the roster are set to return home this weekend with a trip to College Park to take on the Terrapins.

There are plenty of Maryland ties to the Penn State program, including those who have worked there, been recruited there and are of course natives of the Old Line State.

It starts with James Franklin, who worked with the Terps for five years from 2000-2004 before returning from 2008-2010.

Franklin, who worked with future Penn State linebackers coach Ron Vanderlinden at Maryland, said he cherished his time and the coaching expertise he gained there.

“I had a great experience there. It was really my first big-time, full-time job,” Franklin said. “I learned a lot in a short period of time about coaching, about organizational structure, about recruiting. Really all of it was a tremendous experience, I'm very appreciative of that.”

On the other hand, there’s someone like starting left tackle Rasheed Walker, who’s a Maryland native and was recruited by his state school heavily in high school.

Some of the relationships Walker has made are ones he still holds close to him and playing against some of the same guys that he saw in high school is a unique experience that’s special to him.

He also mentioned it was former Penn State tight ends coach Tyler Bowen — who spent some time on the Terrapins’ staff — trying to get the 6-foot-6 offensive tackle to stay close to home.

“I was recruited heavily by Maryland,” Walker said. “I also have a good relationship with a lot of players and coaches there, so it's always cool just to share the field with those guys the one time we get to share it a year. It's also cool to be able to just be able to smell the Maryland air because it’s different. It’ll just be a good feeling to be back home playing.”

While this matchup sets up a nice return home for many guys, Walker also knows winning is essential to keep up Penn State’s dominance in the rivalry.

The dominance extends beyond the playing field, though.

“I know when I was getting recruited, the main thing was [Maryland] needed all the Maryland guys to stay home,” Walker said. “Penn State has a history of taking a pipeline from Maryland to Penn State.”

While most players say the best way to return home is to focus on getting a win, actually getting to travel back home is something that typically only happens once or twice in a career.

One guy who shared his anticipation for the game is one of Penn State’s newest players, transfer defensive tackle and Gaithersburg, Maryland, native Derrick Tangelo. He said this is his first opportunity to return to his home state while playing college football.

“I'm excited to play at home. I've never really played in Maryland [in college],” Tangelo said. I have my friends and family that are gonna be out there. I don't know how many, but my mom is trying to make it as many as possible. I'm just excited to go back to Maryland, compete and play a great game against those guys.”

Sharing similar thoughts was wide receiver Cam Sullivan-Brown who says that going back to Maryland seeing family is something that he anticipates before this game every other year.

“I'm excited to go back home but I'm really just focused on getting the win,” Sullivan-Brown said. “It's not really about me too much. I'm excited to go back and see some of my family that are coming to the game, but most importantly what's gonna make it much better is if we come back with a win.”

