New Defensive Coordinator and Linebackers coach watches the out going players during Penn State Footballs 2022 Pro Day on Mar. 24, 2022.

The Broyles Award is given out to college football’s best assistant coach. One of Penn State’s coordinators was among the nominees for the award announced on Tuesday.

Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz was listed on the award nominations, which was released on the award’s Twitter account.

Diaz has brought energy to the Nittany Lions’ defense all season, including a scheme that has brought 13 sacks in the team’s last two games. Penn State is No. 16 in the country in points per game allowed, giving up 19 points per game on average.

The Broyles Award will be given out on Dec. 6.

