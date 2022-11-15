The Broyles Award is given out to college football’s best assistant coach. One of Penn State’s coordinators was among the nominees for the award announced on Tuesday.

Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz was listed on the award nominations, which was released on the award’s Twitter account.

Here is the complete list of 2022 Broyles Award nominees! pic.twitter.com/99628BeS1t — BROYLES AWARD (@BroylesAward) November 15, 2022

Diaz has brought energy to the Nittany Lions’ defense all season, including a scheme that has brought 13 sacks in the team’s last two games. Penn State is No. 16 in the country in points per game allowed, giving up 19 points per game on average.

The Broyles Award will be given out on Dec. 6.

