As defensive coordinator Manny Diaz began to put the pieces of his newly inherited defense together this offseason, it wasn’t one player that stood out most to him, it was the entire group.

Summer then turned to the fall, and Diaz made it apparent that this year’s Penn State defense would be constructed much differently than previous years, playing 26 defensive players in its season-opening victory at Purdue.

Since then, that number has only grown, and the strategy seems to be working, with the Nittany Lions currently ranked first in the country in pass breakups and second in total players (nine) to record a sack, according to James Franklin.

“Tackles for loss and sacks are a big part of what Manny wants the identity of this defense to be,” Franklin said Tuesday. “I see it getting closer to how he wants it to look.”

Penn State’s defensive line failed to tally a sack through its first two games but since then has racked up five, three of which have come from true-freshman defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton.

In an edge unit loaded with talent and experience ranging from Adisa Isaac to Chop Robinson to Nick Tarburton, it’s rare to see a young player like Dennis-Sutton see the field as much as he has through four games.

But with Diaz’s new defensive system heavily emphasizing rotation and depth, Dennis-Sutton is earning a unique experience and capitalizing on it.

“Dani’s going to be a hell of a player,” Isaac said. “He works hard, he does everything right. He just wants to go get it. You can see how quickly he can disrupt the game with his pass rushing ability, his combination of size, strength and quickness.”

Defensive end Smith Vilbert was expected to take on a major role this season after collecting three sacks in the Outback Bowl, but he’s been ruled “not available” by Franklin for at least the foreseeable future despite still practicing.

In Vilbert’s absence, Dennis-Sutton and another budding playmaker, Amin Vanover, have taken over. Franklin said he’s been “really proud of” Vanover through four games.

“He's been patient for the most part,” Franklin said. “Everybody has frustration at times, but I see the light starting to go on for him and what he has to do at this level and at Penn State to be successful.”

Franklin said he recently called Vanover’s mother simply to praise her son and express how proud he’s been of his growth.

“It's cool to see that, especially when you've been here a couple of years now and you're able to watch these guys come in and grow and evolve as players and as people,” Franklin said. “I still get a huge reward from watching guys develop, whether it's academically, athletically, socially, spiritually — whatever it may be.”

Another player who’s grown tremendously is Hakeem Beamon, who missed all of last season for an undisclosed reason.

Now back on the gridiron, Beamon has solidified his spot as a starting tackle next to P.J. Mustipher, providing unique pressure to the interior.

At 6-foot-3 and 264 pounds, Beamon isn’t necessarily the biggest body at his position, but his quickness and acceleration make him into what Isaac describes as a “one-of-a-kind player.”

“It feels like a linebacker’s blitzing all the time with Hakeem next to me,” Isaac said. “His ability to get up the field and take on two blocks, three blocks at a time. Just being able to be exceptionally great at his movements really causes havoc and lets a lot of people run free with him in the middle.”

Occasionally flipping with Beamon is another true freshman, Zane Durant, who wowed coaches in the offseason and has now gotten an opportunity in all four games this season.

Whether to protect vulnerable players from injury or keep an opponent on its toes, Diaz’s defensive system should continue to grow as the season continues, with potentially more faces getting an opportunity in the near future.

“That’s when we play our best when we have guys rolling in that are going to have no drop off and play to the standard that we know we can play as a defense,” Isaac said. “It definitely helps having fresh guys rotated throughout the game and keeping that pressure on our opponents.

“Playing with this new system, you can see it's helping us a lot so far.”

