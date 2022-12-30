Leadership is an important quality in any setting, but especially in college football where 18-year-old players share the field with 24 year olds.

The presence of a leader is especially crucial when obstacles present themselves during the season. For Penn State, the largest obstacle was overcoming its 41-17 loss to Michigan on Oct. 15.

Fast forward to the present day, the Nittany Lions are set to play in the Rose Bowl on Monday. According to defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, rebounding well from the loss to Michigan was “huge.”

“It's easy to lead when stuff’s going right. It's hard to lead when you don't get what you want,” Mustipher said. “I've been here for a minute, so I understand what a loss can do to a team, what a loss can do to a season. I didn't want that to happen this year because I knew there was so much more in front of us.”

Mustipher is far from the only leader on Penn State’s roster. Veteran safety Ji’Ayir Brown has also stepped up as a leading force in the secondary.

In Brown’s words, the main characteristic of a true leader is someone everybody listens to when they start speaking, which he believes he has.

Brown spent the first two seasons of his college career at Lackawanna Community College before transferring to Penn State for the 2020 season. The Trenton, New Jersey, native has spent the last three seasons in a blue-and-white uniform.

The younger players look up to Brown, a fifth-year senior, as one of the team’s primary defensive leaders. According to Brown, the leadership role finds him rather than vice versa.

“I kind of knew I had [leadership qualities] since I was young. Any team I come on, I don't ever try to be a leader. I'm more just put in that role,” Brown said. “Maybe it's just the way I act. Maybe it’s the way I carry myself, the way I show up to practice every day, my energy. I somehow gravitate toward that.”

The process of becoming a leader usually goes hand-in-hand with experience, while the younger players develop their leadership qualities as their college careers progress. Sophomore cornerback Kalen King is working on his leadership in preparation for next season.

Starting cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is opting out of the Rose Bowl for the NFL Draft, leaving King the reins of the cornerback room a little bit early.

“[Porter Jr.] is a leader. Since Joey’s leaving, I feel like I can be that guy,” King said. “I'm just working on taking steps every day to become more vocal and more of a leader and things of that nature.”

King has only been on campus for two seasons, which isn’t a long time in comparison to other players on the Nittany Lions’ roster. Yet King still finds himself in a position of respect in his sophomore year.

The Detroit native thinks his leadership qualities will “really come into effect” over the course of the 2023 offseason. Brown, who will play his last college game in the Rose Bowl, also believes next year is King’s year to step up as a leader in the cornerback room.

“He's definitely going to be that guy for them next year. He just has that kind of persona to him, where everybody around him respects him,” Brown said. “As long as he talks and is more vocal, guys will listen because they listen to him now.”

