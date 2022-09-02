WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Talk about redemption.

What was first a double-digit halftime advantage quickly turned into a narrow deficit, but the Nittany Lions came out on top 35-31 on Thursday night.

Quarterback Sean Clifford looked strong in the first two quarters, finishing the half with a 2-yard rushing touchdown just a play before he was hit hard at the legs by Purdue defensive lineman Lawrence Johnson.

The same could not be said about his play in the second half, which was highlighted by a pick-six thrown with just over eight minutes remaining in regulation.

Despite the loads of pressure on his shoulders, Clifford led an 80-yard pass-only drive which ended on a Keyvone Lee touchdown reception to put Penn State back up by four.

As the Nittany Lions’ trotted into the halftime locker with an 11-point lead, all seemed to be going as planned, until the team returned for the second half and Clifford returned to the locker room.

Whatever the cause may have been, Penn State acted quickly and in came true freshman quarterback Drew Allar, a former 5-star recruit, for his first college action.

Allar played well in his first drive, completing two of four pass attempts for 26 yards, moving with ease in the pocket.

After two sets, Allar was done.

The next drive, Clifford trotted back out from the tunnel, put on his helmet, joined the huddle and within seconds, he was back on the field.

The third quarter was an utter disaster for the Nittany Lions, who were outgained 156-33, with missed tackles on defense and dropped passes on offense to blame.

Wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who’s expected by coaches to breakout this season, dropped three of his first four targets.

But when it was needed most, Lambert-Smith delivered, hauling in a 29-yard touchdown pass from Clifford to regain Penn State’s lead, breaking tackles en route to the endzone.

Lack of edge pressure and missed tackles were other issues Penn State faced on Thursday, but there were positives as well.

The Nittany Lions’ two freshmen running backs looked promising in their first career starts, combining 18 attempts for 52 yards.

Western Kentucky transfer Mitchell Tinsley led Penn State with seven receptions for 84 yards, finding the endzone once. His 27-yard reception originally put the Nittany Lions in field-goal position prior to Lee’s fourth quarter touchdown.

On offense, the Boilermakers did what they’re known to do, throw the football, with sixth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell completing 28-57 pass attempts for 350 yards and touchdown.

Despite a strong performance from a Purdue offense down its top three receivers from a season ago, it couldn’t hold off the Nittany Lions in the clutch.