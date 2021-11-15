You are the owner of this article.
Penn State football’s Jordan Stout earns 3rd Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week honor

Penn State football vs. Michigan, Stout (98)

Kicker and punter Jordan Stout (98) kicks the ball for a touchback during Penn State football's Helmet Stripe game against Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Wolverines defeated the Nittany Lions 21-17.

 Lily LaRegina

For the third time this season, Penn State’s utility knife Jordan Stout has a weekly Big Ten honor.

Stout was named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance against Michigan on Saturday.

He tied a career high with three field goals, including one from 52 yards out, which puts him second in program history with five field goals of 50+ yards.

The Cedar Bluff, Virginia, native also punted four times in the contest, landing all four inside the 20-yard line and dropping one at the one-yard line with a 51-yard average on his punts.

Stout’s fake-punt pass completion was also the first pass completed by a Penn State punter since 1987.

