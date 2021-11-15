Penn State football’s Jordan Stout earns 3rd Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week honor

For the third time this season, Penn State’s utility knife Jordan Stout has a weekly Big Ten honor.

Stout was named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance against Michigan on Saturday.

Week 11's Special Teams Player of the Week: Jordan Stout of @PennStateFball ◽ Tied a career high with three field goals vs. No. 6 Michigan◽ Punted 4 times for 204 yards, landing all 4 attempts inside the 20, including two inside the 10🗞️ https://t.co/SqkFEZCAHh pic.twitter.com/79CK1FncKr — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 15, 2021

He tied a career high with three field goals, including one from 52 yards out, which puts him second in program history with five field goals of 50+ yards.

The Cedar Bluff, Virginia, native also punted four times in the contest, landing all four inside the 20-yard line and dropping one at the one-yard line with a 51-yard average on his punts.

Stout’s fake-punt pass completion was also the first pass completed by a Penn State punter since 1987.

