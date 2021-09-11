If you ask any coach, regardless of sport, what makes an athlete great, they’d probably list at least one of these three components: versatility, passion and dedication to the team.

According to his teammates, those perfectly describe Jesse Luketa.

“He’s a guy who’s willing to make sacrifices for the betterment of the team,” defensive back Jonathan Sutherland said.

With Week 2 now in the books, the “sacrifice” Luketa is making for the Nittany Lions is obviously playing two different positions. What’s not so obvious, though, is how he does it so easily.

Against Wisconsin, Luketa — a full-time linebacker for his first three seasons — started at defensive end.

In his new position, Luketa performed very well, totaling five tackles, four of which were solo.

Although it looked like he was finding his groove on the edge, Luketa was tasked with a new challenge when starting linebacker Ellis Brooks was ejected in the fourth quarter for targeting.

Back to his linebacker roots went Luketa, who went on to play an essential role in Penn State’s victory over Wisconsin in the final five minutes of play.

For months, it was known Luketa would be playing both positions in 2021, but no one knew for sure if it would actually work.

If those questions remained following Week 1, Penn State’s Week 2 victory over Ball State should have certainly cleared the air.

With Brooks remaining ineligible for the first half of Saturday's action, Luketa started the matchup against the Cardinals at middle linebacker.

When Brooks returned to linebacker in the second half, Luketa reverted back to defensive end.

“If an opportunity presents itself, and there’s a need at a position, whatever this team needs I’m going to do,” Luketa said on transitioning between both positions.

Within minutes, Luketa found himself making an impact at his new position, taking an interception to the end zone for his first career pick-6.

It wasn’t an ordinary interception, though.

Luketa started his pass rush, then backed off, got a hand on the ball and tipped it back to himself before taking off for the end zone.

“That was the best interception I’ve ever seen,” “ATH” Marquis Wilson said. “He was at the defensive line beating a block, tipped [the ball] first, tipped it again and started running… I got the play in my head still.”

Luketa’s interception was responsible for six points, but a deeper meaning lies behind it — the epitome of years of work and dedication all summed into one play.

“At Maryland, I had an opportunity to get to pick-6, I dropped that. Idaho, they came here, dropped that,” Engle said. “I lost out on those plays, so to be able to make a big play like that at home with all my brothers here, it was big.”

What’s even bigger is that Luketa did it at defensive end, the position he said he put work in at “every day” this summer to accomplish James Franklin’s vision to have him excel as a dual threat in 2021.

“It’s humbling,” Luketa said. “Excited to do it again.”

Luketa’s play has been nothing short of impressive over the past two weeks, but what speaks above it all is that he doesn’t seem satisfied with any of it.

Two good weeks are nice, but Luketa said he can't get “complacent.”

“I've been making plays, but I feel there's a lot more I've left on the field that I have to capitalize on,” Luketa said. “Chop wood, carry water.”

