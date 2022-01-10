Outback Bowl, head coaches press conference, Franklin

Penn State Head Coach James Franklin answers questions by the media during the head coaches joint news conference at the Hyatt House Tampa Airport on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.

 Lily LaRegina

James Franklin has been officially added to a prominent position with the American Football Coaches Association.

Franklin was announced as a new member of the AFCA Board of Trustees on Monday, per a Penn State Athletics release.

He was elected at the AFCA Convention alongside Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson and Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell, among others. There are also a number of returning members, including Arkansas’ Sam Pittman and West Virginia’s Neal Brown.

The Board of Trustees’ role is to formulate policies and provide direction for the AFCA. The organization was founded in 1922.

