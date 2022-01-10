James Franklin has been officially added to a prominent position with the American Football Coaches Association.

Franklin was announced as a new member of the AFCA Board of Trustees on Monday, per a Penn State Athletics release.

.@CoachJFranklin has been named to the AFCA Board of Trustees 👏 #WeAre pic.twitter.com/PmGheFVX07 — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) January 10, 2022

He was elected at the AFCA Convention alongside Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson and Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell, among others. There are also a number of returning members, including Arkansas’ Sam Pittman and West Virginia’s Neal Brown.

The Board of Trustees’ role is to formulate policies and provide direction for the AFCA. The organization was founded in 1922.

