Penn State’s Ja’Juan Seider added another title to his coaching resume.

Seider, who is the Nittany Lions’ running backs coach and co-offensive coordinator, is now listed as the program’s assistant head coach on Penn State Athletics’ staff directory.

Seider has developed the Nittany Lions’ running back room into a well-oiled machine that’s produced NFL-caliber running backs, while also consistently bringing in some of the best prospects at the position from a recruiting standpoint.

The promotion is the second of Seider’s Penn State tenure, as he was awarded the role of co-offensive coordinator following the 2021 season. Seider will maintain all three roles for the Nittany Lions as preparation for the 2023 football season begins.

Several other staff members were given new titles too, including Andy Frank, who was named general manager of personnel and recruitment, and Kenny Sanders, who took Frank’s position as director of player personnel.

