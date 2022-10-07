Penn State once again starts the season 5-0 for the second straight year and is now on its bye week.

Over the years, James Franklin has had his ups and downs when playing out of a bye week and has come off the bye winning three times in the past five years, excluding the 2020 season where there was no bye.

Some of his biggest win streaks, like in 2016 and 2019, were started or gave the Nittany Lions momentum off the bye, but overall, he’s 3-5 coming out of byes in his career.

The Nittany Lions have a tough test this year after their bye with No. 4 Michigan waiting for them on the other side, which should be a challenge for Franklin’s No. 10 team.

Here is how Franklin has fared over the years after a break.

2021 | 2-game losing streak

There are a lot of parallels from the 2022 season to last year's campaign with the Nittany Lions off to another 5-0 start.

In 2021, Penn State’s bye week was a little later in the season, coming after Week 6 instead of Week 5.

The Nittany Lions entered last year’s bye with a close loss on the road against then-No. 3 Iowa where Penn State had a quarterback problem and blew the lead in the fourth quarter.

The blue and white’s bye gave Penn State some time to regroup after its first loss of the season, but it didn’t really do too much.

The Nittany Lions were supposed to have a layup game against unranked Illinois after the bye. Instead, Penn State fought the Illini in overtime and lost in Beaver Stadium.

Then, the Nittany Lions headed to the Shoe to take on Ohio State, and the result was much the same with another loss.

2019 | 5-game win streak, loss to Minnesota

Penn State’s 2019 season was one of the best starts during Franklin’s tenure, as the Nittany Lions won their first seven games before falling to Minnesota.

The blue and white had two byes in 2019, with the first one earlier on in the season after its third game against in-state rival Pitt.

With a week to think, Penn State stomped Maryland in College Park 59-0, which was one of the largest wins of Franklin’s career.

The Nittany Lions then won four straight games with wins over Michigan State and Michigan before their second bye before Minnesota.

The second bye didn’t have the same effect, as the first and the Nittany Lions’ seven-game win streak was snapped by the Golden Gophers.

The first bye showed Franklin’s prowess when it comes to bye weeks, but the second showed winning from the bye is not guaranteed.

2018 | Loss to Michigan State

Like 2021, this was one of the years that Penn State didn’t come off of the bye with a win.

The Nittany Lions headed into the bye week after a one-point loss in Happy Valley with White Out conditions to Ohio State. The Buckeyes then went on to win the Big Ten Championship game behind quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Even with the loss, Penn State’s College Football Playoff hopes were still alive at 4-1 on the season, and the team hosted unranked Michigan State for a bounceback game.

However, the Spartans didn’t back down and won on a 25-yard touchdown catch from Felton Davis III with 19 seconds left.

2017 | Home win over Michigan

The last time Penn State played Michigan after a bye was in 2017, and the Nittany Lions blasted the Wolverines at home.

The No. 2 Nittany Lions rolled No. 19 Michigan 42-13, and running back Saquon Barkley had two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.

The momentum of the bye ended there, as Penn State headed to Columbus with a ranked matchup against Ohio State and lost 39-38.

The Nittany Lions then played Michigan State and lost, knocking them out of College Football Playoff contention.

2016 | 7-game win streak

One of the biggest win steaks Franklin had after a week off was during the 2016 Big Ten Championship run.

The Nittany Lions had a bye just before hosting No. 2 Ohio State in the White Out after the blue and white started the first six games 4-2.

Penn State had no national recognition heading into the game, but upsetting the Buckeyes put the Nittany Lions back on the map.

After the win, the Nittany Lions won six straight games, including knocking off Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship game to put the blue and white in the Rose Bowl.

The seven-game win streak ended in the Rose Bowl with a comeback from quarterback Sam Darnold and USC.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Ex-Penn State football offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez signs to play in XFL Former Penn State offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez will extend his football career in the X…