Penn State is already confirmed to be playing in a packed house against Iowa later this season.

Iowa Athletics announced Tuesday that Kinnick Stadium is already sold out for the Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions’ Week 6 matchup. The Hawkeyes’ home field officially holds just under 70,000 people.

There's nothing like a sold out Kinnick Stadium! The Iowa/Penn State game on Oct. 9 is officially a sell out! #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/QKjFgnmgmo — The Iowa Hawkeyes (@TheIowaHawkeyes) September 14, 2021

Iowa will welcome Penn State with an “ANF Black & Gold Spirt Game,” according to its website.

The contest is set for Oct. 9, but there’s currently no official kickoff time. The game will be broadcast on either FOX or FOX Sports 1.

