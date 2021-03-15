Penn State is gearing up for what it hopes will be a somewhat normal routine this spring ahead of the 2021 season.

But after a disappointing 2020 campaign, the Nittany Lions are looking to make some offseason adjustments this time around, starting with the team’s strength and conditioning.

Dwight Galt, the assistant athletic director of performance enhancement, provided some insight into what Penn State has done this offseason and what its future plans are regarding the team as a whole alongside each individual position.

Here were some of the key takeaways.

Adjusted schedule

Like most collegiate activities over the past year, Penn State’s offseason workout program has been adjusted in order to comply with some restricting factors.

But while the program got off to a later start than normal this year, Galt is confident in the long-term plan being developed.

“We started our program on Jan. 22, which is the latest we’ve started for a couple of reasons,” Galt said. “One, because school was delayed for a week. and then two, we have our discretionary week responsibility to the NCAA. So we wanted to get three, four weeks of discretionary and free us up for more and more training down the line.”

The discretionary weeks required by the NCAA are a time student-athletes can only train on their own and cannot participate in any program-sponsored regimens.

But with many of those weeks completed, Penn State will have more time to work with its players in the near future as it seeks to get in shape for the season, which is just over five months away.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Quarterback room

Many Penn State fans are once again keeping a close eye on the quarterback room in Happy Valley.

Galt, for one, is excited about the quarterback situation at the moment, but says newly hired offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich is going to have a lot to do with the group’s improvements this year.

“The biggest thing for the quarterbacks is Mike Yurcich. Mike has come in and has taken this offense over in an emphatic way. It's just been great, and everybody's rallied around him,” Galt said. “I think that the adjustment to his system has been really good and very positive. He's a phenomenal guy and a great coach.”

Galt was also sure to discuss likely starter Sean Clifford, who has gone through an entirely new workout regimen to support his needs this offseason.

“Sean is Sean. He had an unbelievable winter, and he continues to develop his leadership skills,” Galt said. “I had him on a totally different program this winter that I think was really what he needed. [He’s] continuing to improve his ability to perform on the field physically, but also trying to make sure his body is as bulletproof as possible.”

Returning freshmen

Penn State had an intriguing core of young players last season, starting with its freshman class in 2020.

While they had to face some unique challenges during the pandemic-ridden season, the players returning have plenty of room for growth and have already made some important strides in Galt’s eyes.

“It's a really good class, it's a very tight class and they've been through a lot together,” Galt said. “There's a lot of expectations for this class — even though they haven't been here that long — to be major contributors. I think it's going to go down as a really good one.”

But something Galt said has been key is that many of the individuals from that class came in the winter and early spring, which allowed them to get a feel for the program before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

That, along with their maturity, has been a key contributor to the growth and development since the underclassmen committed to the Nittany Lions before last season.