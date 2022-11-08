A year after leading the Big Ten in sacks allowed, Penn State’s offensive line has completely turned it around, now one of the best teams in the conference in limiting sacks and racking up rushing yards.

In spite of its success, the Nittany Lions have recently suffered a plethora of injuries across their line, leaving three starters inactive against Indiana on Saturday — right tackle Caedan Wallace, left guard Landon Tengwall and projected first-round left tackle Olu Fashanu.

In their place was a makeshift group of rising stars and veterans, led by center Juice Scruggs and backup lineman Bryce Effner — a group that, oddly enough, worked pretty well together.

Amid the injuries, which included in-game trips to the sideline from starting right guard Sal Wormley and backup left guard Hunter Nourzad, came an increase in playing time for a number of young Nittany Lions, particularly freshman Drew Shelton and redshirt sophomore JB Nelson.

With the multitude of injuries across the line, James Franklin made it clear on Wednesday that Shelton could indeed see an increase in playing time, the question was just how much.

“He’s a guy [that] there’s been talk for a long time about five years of eligibility, and he’s a guy that, if we weren’t trying to save his redshirt, would have played a bunch already this year,” Franklin said.

Redshirt aside, Penn State needed a tackle, and Franklin turned to Shelton to start in place of Fashanu.

Shelton ended up playing every snap, allowing no quarterback hits or sacks en route to a 95% pass blocking efficiency rate over 42 pass block opportunities.

For his performance, which did include four pressures — which is pretty impressive given it was his first start and he played every down — Shelton was given a 68.1 pass-blocking grade by PFF, third among Nittany Lion linemen who played over 25 snaps against the Hoosiers.

As numerous linemen rotated in and out, whether due to injury or because the score kept running up, more young players saw the playing field.

While he didn’t start, Nelson — a transfer from Lackawanna College — saw nearly just as much game action as Shelton did.

Because of Shelton’s high profile as a 4-star recruit, Nelson’s performance went overshadowed despite earning an 80.1 pass-blocking grade — higher than any Penn State player on Saturday with the exception of Nourzad, who played just 28 snaps compared to Nelson’s 77.

Contrary to Shelton’s four pressures over 87 snaps, Nelson allowed just one over only 10 fewer snaps.

If it weren’t for his one allowed pressure and one penalty — a false start in the fourth quarter — Nelson would’ve left Memorial Stadium with a 100% blocking efficiency in his first game playing over 28 snaps.

Instead of employing highly touted freshman guard Vega Ioane, whom Franklin said he would “like to redshirt” if he can, Penn State turned to redshirt-sophomore tackle Jimmy Christ and two new faces late in the game against the Hoosiers.

Indiana marked Christ’s fifth game appearance — now three straight — this season, while Jim Fitzgerald and Ian Harvie, two freshman walk-ons, made their collegiate debuts.

While Christ saw 11 snaps at right tackle, Fitzgerald, at left tackle, and Harvie, at center, only saw the field for nine snaps before the end of regulation.

