Penn State quarterback Drew Allar may have one of the most unique twists on the NIL landscape since its inception in 2021.

The true freshman partnered with author and CEO of Exit 56 Publications, Andy Vodopia, to create a children’s book about Allar titled “The Men in Back - Quarterback.” Released in October, the book is Vodopia’s sequel to another book titled “The Men Up Front,” which details the story of three Michigan offensive linemen.

Vodopia has authored three NIL-deal children’s books, the third also featuring an offensive lineman in Allar’s teammate Landon Tengwall. Although two of Vodopia’s three books have featured “the men up front,” Vodopia was “thrilled” to collaborate with a quarterback of Allar’s nature on the project.

“The quarterback’s the star position, so I certainly welcomed the chance to do the book with Drew. The fact he was so high-profile was very exciting for me,” Vodopia told The Daily Collegian. “I sent him the cover of the Michigan book, and [Drew] and his family really liked it and agreed to do it.”

NIL is usually used for the benefit of athletes and their families, but Allar has pledged the proceeds of “The Men in Back - Quarterback,” which costs $20 on Exit 56’s website, to Medina Youth Gridiron Football.

According to Allar’s mother, Dawn Allar, the Nittany Lion signal-caller was a part of Medina Youth Gridiron Football as a kid. Something about giving back stuck out to Allar and his agreement to help create the book.

“The author actually reached out to me, and the more I thought about it, the more I've always wanted to give back to my community,” Drew said. “I’d be able to give back to the organization that really started my love for football, Medina Youth Gridiron.”

The NIL era of college football has led to an extensive amount of brand deals and spokesperson opportunities for college athletes to benefit from their athletic achievements. However, the authoring of a children’s book is different and a relatively new experience for Vodopia.

Vodopia, who worked at IBM for 40 years before retiring as an executive, wanted to pursue children’s book authoring after his retirement, though originally without a specialization in athletics. It was only after Vodopia realized “the best you could do is hopefully not lose money” in the children’s book business that his son suggested pairing his author goals with his love of athletics through NIL.

The other reason Vodopia enjoys his post-retirement career is that he believes it’s the right way to carry out NIL deals.

“This is the way NIL was intended to be done,” Vodopia said. “The athletes were supposed to be getting paid for their image and likeness. You read so many stories now where [athletes] are just getting paid, period. This is the way it was intended to be.”

The content within the book is based off of the answers to a 30-question questionnaire that Vodopia sent Drew, according to Vodopia, and “80%” of the book is directly for Allar and his family.

The questionnaire — which Dawn said was the biggest challenge since Drew doesn’t like to talk about himself — allows readers to take a look inside Drew as a person outside of the football field.

“The book, to me, was exciting because you get a glimpse of who Drew is as a person,” Dawn told the Collegian. “That’s what makes him special. That’s what I’m most proud of.”

Drew’s book, intended for children, has been a popular source of memorabilia across all age demographics, adults included.

According to Vodopia, the common descriptor of the book by adults is “cool.” Vodopia also described it as a conversation piece for the Penn State faithful who have purchased the book and put it on their coffee table.

The positive reception of “The Men in Back - Quarterback'' has also drawn wholesome surprise from the Allar family.

“We're incredibly grateful that [fans] are [buying the book] just because Drew’s proceeds are going to benefit such an incredible organization,” Dawn said. “It continues to surprise me. I will say it’s a credit to the Penn State fanbase because they are just absolutely, positively so supportive of Drew. As a mom, that feels good.”

Medina, Ohio, is a “tight-knit community” as Dawn described it. The sports culture surrounding the city has featured a number of college athletes, whom Drew looked up to as a kid, according to Dawn.

Drew is now another athlete who has made it to the college level with the help of his teammates and community surrounding him, as well as Medina Youth Gridiron Football.

“Medina Youth Football definitely started my love for the game, and I'm just glad I'm able to give back to them,” Drew said. “Football is the greatest life lesson out there. I mean, like, you can't have success individually without the team, and I just feel like kids can really benefit from that.”

