Whether it’s midweek or postgame, Sean Clifford, who’s answered more questions from the media than close to any college athlete imaginable, has always assembled a swarm of press from local and national media.

On Saturday’s Rose Bowl Media Day, however, it was Drew Allar who stole the spotlight, sitting in front of recorders, cameras and microphones for the first time in his young college career.

At 6-foot-5, 238 pounds, Allar approached his table beside offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich with as much confidence as he could garner, answering a range of questions from his decision to enroll early at Penn State to which aspects of the game he’s learned most over the past year.

“Going against our defense every day in spring ball and the summer really helped me grow just because they present so many different fronts and coverages,” Allar said. “You really have to test yourself with the protections and I think that that was the biggest thing that I learned.”

Spring ball, fall camp and nine game appearances later, Allar is officially signaling the next era of Penn State football and is presumed to obtain Clifford’s starting spot next fall.

In what was an up and down year for Clifford, filled with boos, heartbreaking losses and 10 major wins, the spotlight will only increase for the former 5-star Allar, whose expectations are likely higher than his predecessors’ ever were.

With what Allar calls a “demanding” approach, Yurcich hasn’t taken it easy on Allar or fellow freshman Beau Pribula in their first year, coupled with Clifford’s sixth as a Nittany Lion.

“I think it's a lot like parenting and it really goes back to how I was raised,” Yurcich said of tough coaching. “When I did something and screwed up, my dad jumped me. He was my basketball coach growing up, and he was hard on me, and I responded to that.”

Because hard coaching isn’t for everyone, Yurcich has to “modify” his coaching to the given athlete, but he believes Clifford, Allar and Pribula all “like” and “respect” his approach.

Allar and Pribula likely knew what they were going to get from Yurcich down the line when he recruited them out of high school, but for Clifford — who’s played for three different offensive coordinators in four years as a starter — it was more of an adjustment.

Clifford and Penn State’s offense found more success in Yurcich’s second year calling the plays, and that positive trajectory is only expected to continue as Allar and Pribula gain more “familiarity with systems and and calls,” Yurcich said.

“You look at Peyton Manning and how long he was with Tom Moore, Sean Payton with Drew Brees and all the carryover that the New England Patriots had with Tom Brady,” Yurcich said. “When different guys have been with the same coaches and the same systems, you're more well versed, and then when you get into a game, you can recall and adjust and adapt within your gameplan faster.”

Similar to gaining familiarity within a given system, it takes time for a young quarterback to adjust to the speed of the college game, so sitting behind someone for a year, like Allar did with Clifford, is likely to be more beneficial than starting him as a freshman as many fans called for.

James Franklin, who served as the Packers’ wide receivers coach in Aaron Rodgers’ rookie year in 2005, took note of the art of patience and discipline and watched as Rodgers, a three-year backup to Brett Favre, blossomed into one of the most talented quarterbacks of all time.

Allar may not be Rodgers and Clifford may not be Favre, but it’s easy to see what may have gone into Franklin’s thought process when determining his starting quarterback each week amid public outcry and internal conversations centered around a potential change.

“I think there's a ton of value in what Aaron was able to do, being able to sit behind Brett for a few years and learn from that,” Franklin said at Saturday’s Rose Bowl Media Day. “When [Rodgers] was able to take over, he was ready… But that kind of impacted me, and we see a lot of quarterbacks that maybe get thrown into the fire before they're ready.”

While Allar didn’t disclose whether he’s expected to receive snaps this week or whether he believes he’s ready to start at this stage, it’s only a matter of time before a brighter spotlight catches up with him.

Until then, Allar is focused on preparing himself day by day for whatever comes next.

“The more experience you get in anything just like in life, you're gonna get better at it,” Allar said. “You just gotta get more comfortable at it.”

