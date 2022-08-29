At James Franklin’s pre-Purdue press conference Monday morning, he announced a flurry of starters on Penn State’s roster, but it was actually the announcement of a backup position that made everyone in the room jump to the laptops.

“I know everyone will start texting right away and stop listening to me,” Franklin said. “Drew Allar will be our backup quarterback Week 1.”

The true freshman, Penn State’s 5-star quarterback, will roll onto the field if something were to happen to sixth-year Sean Clifford against Purdue instead of redshirt freshman Christian Veilleux.

Allar is the Nittany Lions' highest-rated quarterback since Chrisitan Hackenberg in 2013, so there’s been plenty of hype for the freshman.

However, Veilleux looked to have the backup spot locked up after he won the job last year over Ta’Quan Roberson. Franklin said that Allar’s spot as the current backup isn’t “set in stone” and will be a competition throughout the year.

“We all remember last year,” Franklin said. “Veilleux used to be the third-string quarterback last year and ended up being the second-team quarterback and came in and did a great job for us.”

The decision to name the youngster to the runner-up role wasn’t easy, and Franklin said he sat down with each quarterback to let them know the direction the team was headed in.

“When we take all of the information, coaches opinion, based on their gut and experience,” Franklin said, “data from everything we keep track of, we feel like Drew has earned that opportunity in Week 1… Taking everything into consideration, the coaching staff felt like this was the right decision.”

Allar was one of the freshmen from the class of 2022 that enrolled early so he could get to practice in the spring. The 6-foot-5 quarterback played in the Blue-White game in the spring and had some blips in his decision-making, throwing an interception.

However, veteran safety Ji'Ayir Brown said Allar played more like a high school quarterback in the spring but has made improvements in the summer.

“Now Drew is dialed in,” Brown said. “He is looking like a professional quarterback. He's thrown the ball extremely well. He reads coverages extremely well. So hats off to Drew. He made a big step from the spring.”

Allar has been able to learn from Clifford, who is older than some quarterbacks in the NFL, and Franklin said he needs to continue to learn from the veteran.

During this game week, Clifford has been showing Allar the ropes of what he normally does before a game, which is something the freshman has yet to experience.

“They've done just a fantastic job of opening their ears and listening, asking a bunch of questions whenever they have one and not being afraid to ask,” Clifford said. “Just being really receptive to both praise and criticism.”

In practice, Allar has shown off his arm strength, and Brown said Allar can throw the ball 60 to 80 yards if he wanted to, which is not a surprise at his 6-foot-5, 242-pound stature.

He’ll need more than just a strong arm, though, if his name were to get called against Purdue, and that’s where reps with the first team have come in handy.

Penn State holds Clifford back in practice for a number of reasons every once in a while to allow for each quarterback in the roster to take reps.

“Obviously, I think we did a pretty good job, all training camp, getting all four of those guys work,” Franklin said. “It's one thing to do it with the threes and fours, but it's another thing to do it with the ones, so that was helpful.”

Franklin said the chemistry in the room, along with Allar being able to take those first-team snaps, has molded him into the backup.

“They need to be prepared for when their number gets called,” Franklin said. “That’s really all of them. You better prepare as if you are the starter.”

