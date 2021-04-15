For the second year in a row, it appears that the running back position is going to be one of Penn State’s most complete groups heading into the summer.

With most of its biggest contributors returning from last year and other important names returning from injury, the Nittany Lions will likely rely on their running backs to give the offense a boost in the 2021 campaign.

One of the returners from injury is sophomore back Devyn Ford, who missed three games last year.

Ford showed some flashes in his freshman season in 2019 and has already been impressive so far in spring workouts, according to one of the guys who has to line up against him every day in defensive lineman PJ Mustipher.

“Devyn is quick, Devyn is explosive,” Mustipher said. “I lifted next to him during the winter, so I was able to see the type of power he had in the weight room. Devyn’s got quick feet, he can make those cuts that not a lot of guys around the country can make. Devyn just goes to work every day.”

While Ford and fellow sophomore Noah Cain missed significant time with their respective injuries, freshmen Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes were able to shine once the opportunity presented itself.

The two combined for 768 rushing yards and six touchdowns last season while playing crucial roles in Penn State’s four game win streak to close out the year.

So with the two young backs in the mix, as well as senior Baylor transfer John Lovett, Ford said he believes the competition among the group has already been at an all-time high — and that isn’t a bad thing.

“It's been a high competitive level every single day,” Ford said. “When you come in and you know your job is on the line every single day, and [you] come in there and work with the guys that can all take a spot whenever, that’s a beautiful thing. We're all pushing each other to be the best we can be on the field.”

Ford is confident in his own game and said he feels he can personally contribute a lot to the group in 2021.

He is also keenly aware part of competition is to make everyone better, and that is how the team will form a true backfield by committee.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

“We make corrections on each other in the film room, and we make sure we’re talking on the sidelines [about] what we're doing well or what we could do better,” Ford said. “Things like that make the running back room good, because we are able to coach ourselves, and the coaches don’t have to coach us.”

Part of where his current mentality comes is the experience Ford gained while being slotted in as the lead back prior to his injury.

With Cain absent after a Week 1 injury after and preseason No. 1 Journey Brown sidelined with a medical condition, Ford was going to have to be the elder statesman in a backfield filled with freshmen.

Despite the struggles of the team, Ford used last season as a growing experience in which he tried to become an example the first-year players could turn to — even with his injuries.

While he may not have put up the numbers he hoped for in 2020, the past year taught the Stafford, Virginia, native a lot, both in terms of his game and being a teammate.

“I kind of learned to be a leader,” Ford said. “You try to always lead as best you can. I understand situations a lot more and just understand everyone in the offense as a whole. Being in that role, you’ve got to be able to take everything full speed and fast paced, so it's nice to have that role sometimes.”