“We go against I think what's going to be the best defense in the nation, with the best defensive staff in the nation,” quarterback Drew Allar said after Tuesday’s practice.

In 2022, the Nittany Lions finished sixth in the country with 43 combined sacks as a team and tied for No. 4 in the nation with 104 tackles for loss. While the roster has shifted a little bit, including the coaching staff, it appears the defense, and defensive line, are in a good spot to repeat as one of college football’s most effective units.

Veteran defensive tackle PJ Mustipher and defensive end Nick Tarburton combined for two sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss in 2022, but are both trying their hands at the NFL in the upcoming draft.

More importantly, former Penn State defensive line coach John Scott Jr. left a vacancy on the Nittany Lions’ coaching staff after he took a job with the Detroit Lions. Former Penn State defensive end Deion Barnes filled the hole as an in-house hire, much to the delight of the Nittany Lions’ roster.

“It was a dream come true,” Barnes said.

Barnes was hired right before spring practices began. Now, he’s in charge of a defensive line group that includes preseason All-American Chop Robinson and a couple new up-and-comers.

According to sophomore defensive tackle Zane Durant, Barnes and Scott share similar coaching philosophies, though Durant noted that Barnes was “more of a physicality and effort guy.”

A common theme across all position groups has been the competitive nature of the roster. From quarterback to special teams, there’s a competition going on within the team. The defensive line isn’t an exception.

“Every day they see somebody do something, and they want to do something better than the next person,” Barnes said. “So it’s highly competitive, and I want it to be.”

Both Barnes and James Franklin mentioned Durant as a name that has impressed the coaching staff as the Blue-White game approaches. Durant, a sophomore, appeared in all 13 games for the Nittany Lions last season as a true freshman.

“I think you'll see a big jump from his true freshman year [where he was] kind of getting some reps,” Franklin said. “Now, [he’ll be] a guy with a significant role.”

Franklin also mentioned that Durant has put on some “really good weight” that has increased his size — something Franklin has emphasized at defensive tackle last season — without losing his athleticism.

Durant is a little undersized for a defensive tackle, as he stands at 6-foot-1 and 275 pounds. According to Durant, his increase in weight was a concerted effort to increase his size so it benefits his physicality and impact in the run game.

Durant’s experience as a freshman could potentially earn him more experience this season in place of Mustipher. Of course, there are other players on the roster like Dvon Ellies, Coziah Izzard and Hakeem Beamon who also have experience playing in the middle of the defensive line.

Franklin did mention there were still “question marks at [defensive] tackle,” but that injuries have played a part in those questions as well.

There’s still a lot of room for optimism for the pass rush as a whole, though.

“I think we're as good as we've been at defensive end. We got some guys that can rush the passer,” Franklin said. “I actually think we do at [defensive] tackle as well.”

