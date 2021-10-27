Despite losing PJ Mustipher shortly into the game against Iowa, Penn State’s defense remained strong against the Hawkeyes, despite finding itself in the loss column for the first time in 2021.

The Nittany Lions had two weeks to prepare for a seemingly lackluster Illinois offense that ranked last in the Big Ten in nearly every passing statistic.

But the Illini stuck to their game plan, which was to attack Penn State on the ground in a formation not revealed prior to Saturday’s contest.

The plan worked to perfection, as Illinois compiled 357 rushing yards on 67 carries. Penn State gives up an average of 118.9 rushing yards per game and held its opponents to under 100 rushing yards in four out of its seven games thus far.

According to James Franklin, the defense never prepared for the formation it saw from Illinois and couldn’t avoid being thrown back on its heels — despite “historically” doing a “really good job” at defending against the run game.

“We've been a little bit of a bend-but-don't-break defense all year long,” Franklin said. “We've been really good at stopping the run. We did have challenges there. Just like we're dealing with Sean [Clifford] on offense, we've had some injuries on defense, so some guys' rep counts have gone up.

“They had a nice little wrinkle that caused us some challenges — there's no doubt about it.”

Without Mustipher, arguably the best defensive lineman Penn State possesses against the run game, Coziah Izzard got the start next to Derrick Tangelo on the interior.

Franklin mentioned the importance of Zuriah Fisher and Smith Vilbert developing into contributors, alongside Dvon Ellies, who stepped in immediately following Mustipher’s injury in Iowa City.

Players who consistently appear on the defensive side of the ball said they felt they could’ve adjusted better to Illinois’ offense but said the opposition performed well.

“When we watched film after the game, obviously there were a lot of things that Illinois did well, and there's some things that we could’ve done better,” defensive end Arnold Ebiketie said. “It kind of goes on both sides. I think we’ve got to give them credit because they did a great job and executed the game plan.”

Linebacker Ellis Brooks echoed Ebiketie’s thoughts, saying the team was caught off guard against the Illini.

He added “it’s common” for teams to make scheme changes in order to throw off an opponent following a bye week, and the Nittany Lions can only learn from the past.

“Teams have time to prepare something that they haven't put on film and break tendencies,” Brooks said. “There’s obviously whenever there's any game there’s things you can look back and say, ‘I wish I could have done better, we could have done [and] switched stuff,’ but it is what it is at that point.”

Although the nine-overtime loss on Homecoming “hurt,” according to Ebiketie, the defense can’t dwell on the result and must refocus ahead of a prime-time game at Ohio State.

“We obviously made a couple mistakes on defense, and they had a good game plan on their end,” Ebiketie said. “We're just trying to correct those mistakes, so we don't make the same mistakes. We have to move forward because we have another opponent ahead.”

The Buckeyes are riding a five-game win streak coming into Saturday’s contest and are fresh off a 54-7 victory over Indiana, a game in which quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 266 yards and four touchdowns while the offense compiled 187 rushing yards.

Franklin acknowledged the freshman gunslinger’s positive growth over the season along with the bevy of talent surrounding him, but his defensive stars are eager for the challenge of stopping Ohio State’s offensive attack.

“They really try to stretch the field,” Brooks said. “[Stroud] obviously has weapons at his disposal, and [they’re an] athletic group. They’re fast. We’re going to have to be on our A-game with a great week of preparation.”

Last week’s result is one the Nittany Lion defense will have to learn from, and they’ve done so by watching film and pinpointing where they broke down against Illinois.

Now, the blue and white feels focused and prepared ahead of Saturday’s showdown in Columbus as well as the rest of the season.

“We’re not going to put our heads down,” Ebiketie said. “We're just going to keep fighting because we know what we’re capable of doing in that locker room. I'm pretty confident as we come to work — we're just trying to do our best to win the day and take advantage of the opportunity we have in front of us.

“I'm confident that group of guys will be ready for Saturday to take on the Buckeyes.”

