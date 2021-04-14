Following the disappointment of a 4-5 season in 2020, Penn State was also keenly aware it would be taking on a number of losses with the departure of its defensive leaders in 2021.

Veteran presences like Jayson Oweh, Shaka Toney and Lamont Wade have gone on to pursue their professional careers, while last year’s team sack leader Antonio Shelton is heading to Florida to utilize his final year of eligibility.

All four were pivotal, not just on the field, but were players who were familiar with the scheme and culture led by James Franklin and Brent Pry.

But now with Oweh, Toney, Wade and Shelton gone, the Nittany Lions are looking internally for leadership from those who have already spent time with the program.

One of those players is sophomore defensive end Adisa Isaac.

A player who Toney described as a future “first round pick” last season, Isaac said he is ready to take on the leadership role held by members of the program who aren’t around anymore.

“I recently talked to Shaka just to get feedback,” Isaac said. “I’ve just been picking his brain even since I got on campus just asking him, ‘How do you do this, when do you do this, why do you do this?’ Just asking him everything and picking his brain.”

Learning those habits from a veteran like Toney will certainly benefit Penn State as it moves forward with a young core ready to make its presence felt on the field.

But away from the field, Isaac admitted vocal leadership is not in line with the personality he’s always had.

Quite candidly, the 6-foot-4, 244 pound defensive lineman said, “I’m really shy, I’m not the biggest talker.”

In a situation similar to the defensive line outlook this year, a soft-spoken Jahan Dotson stepped up to the plate last season, after saying he was more of a quiet leader among the wide receiver group heading into the 2020 campaign.

Isaac now has a chance to do the same, as his talent and physical ability will certainly put him on the field in many critical situations.

“l have to voice my opinion and help the younger guys,” Isaac said. “I'm more lead by example… but when it's time to be vocal, I will have to be vocal. It’s something I’m trying to improve on.”

Someone who is a bit more vocal than the Brooklyn, New York, native is defensive back Ji’Ayir Brown who’s taken a long, winding road to get to the spot he is at now.

Brown started his career at Lackawanna Junior College, where he walked on after not even being on the coaching staff’s recruiting radar.

Once Brown was able to get his reps in, coaches quickly took notice of his talent and hard work between the lines.

He was eventually able to work himself all the way to a Big Ten program in Penn State and will compete for a starting job at safety in the fall with Jonathan Sutherland.

Through all of that, Brown has found a way to have a positive effect on his teammates and coaches while displaying his underdog mentality, which he says is now simply a mindset.

“I go into practice, I go into places I've never been before with that mindset of ‘I'm an underdog, and nobody expects me to do anything,’” Brown said. “I have to earn everything I get. That's been my mentality since high school — before I got to Lackawanna.

“Just earn everything you get, nothing is given.”