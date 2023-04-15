The NBA has an annual rising stars All-Star Game for its best up-and-coming players. Saturday’s Blue-White game served as Penn State’s equivalent for three defensive players.

Defense shined in what turned out to be a defense-oriented affair. The final score was just 10-0 in Blue’s favor and displayed the sheer depth the Nittany Lions hold on the defensive side of the ball.

Though White ultimately took the loss against teammates-turned-opponents, it arguably had the three best defensive performers in defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton, safety KJ Winston and linebacker Tony Rojas.

Dennis-Sutton arrived on campus as Penn State’s highest-rated 2022 recruit, ranking above teammates such as Drew Allar and Nick Singleton. After one season in Penn State’s program, Dennis-Sutton looks poised to be a potential star for the Nittany Lions.

Dennis-Sutton earned two sacks in the scrimmage, the most of any player that participated.

“I thought Dani tonight was unblockable out there,” James Franklin said after the game. “I think he’s going to have a big year for us. I couldn’t be more excited about him.”

Arguably Penn State’s deepest position is defensive end. With Dennis-Sutton’s rise, he joins the likes of Chop Robinson, Adisa Isaac, Amin Vanover, Zuriah Fisher and Smith Vilbert at the core of the defensive ends.

Over the course of the spring, Franklin has stressed the importance of legitimate competition because it makes entire groups better. The culmination of Franklin’s competitive viewpoints can be seen on the defensive line.

According to Robinson, it creates an atmosphere where nobody can take a day off in fear of losing their respective spot.

“We talk about it all the time, competition brings out the best in me,” Dennis-Sutton said. “When you see those guys make plays, it just motivates you more to make plays and that's making us all better.”

Of course part of his competition comes from reps against his teammates, such as Olu Fashanu. Fashanu was a potential first-round pick, but elected to return to Penn State for another season, giving the defensive line more opportunity to practice against him.

“Olu’s obviously a great offensive lineman. He's taught me so many things after practice,” Dennis-Sutton said. “I stay with Olu all the time and he teaches little things I might not notice in my game.”

Dennis-Sutton arrived in State College in June 2022 and started his training then. There’s also an option for potential commits to enroll early in January to have more time in the room before the season starts, which is the route Rojas chose to go this winter.

Rojas has already gone through an immediate transformation in his first few months on campus, gaining nearly 30 pounds without losing his speed, Franklin said earlier this month.

The true freshman led all players with nine tackles, including 0.5 tackles for loss, and also broke up a pass in his Beaver Stadium debut. The performance wasn’t a surprise to some of his teammates, though.

“Tony came in the first day, and we went to winter workouts and he ran probably 21 miles per hour,” Winston said. “It was crazy and then we came out on the field … he was still balling out.”

Winston had a good game himself, too, finishing second with six tackles, only trailing Rojas, and was “flying all over the field,” Franklin said.

The safety played in 12 games last season as a true freshman, but he’s looking to make a name for himself as his career goes on. Winston said one of his goals is to play fast, but the improvement from last season has come from learning the game with his roommate and potential NFL Draft pick Ji’Ayir Brown.

“The night before the games, we’d watch games together,” Winston said. “He'd tell me what he sees and what he expects. So just learning that kind from him helped a lot.”

