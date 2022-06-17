As Penn State begins to work its way into the summer, a number of shoes on the defensive side of the ball are in need of some new feet.

With seven defensive starters from last season having moved on to the NFL, the 2022 Nittany Lion defense is going to look very different this fall.

Without All-American safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields — who’d been with the team since 2017 — Penn State’s secondary took a major hit this offseason, but co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Anthony Poindexter is confident in his next men up.

“No one’s Brisker. In my opinion, he’s a generational player,” Poindexter said. “But I think we have [the depth] that can fill that production through the guys we have in the room.”

The Nittany Lions finished No. 4 in the Big Ten with 13 interceptions last season, returning three for touchdowns.

All Big-Ten safety Ji’Ayir Brown hauled in six of those picks — tied for the most in the country — and opted to put his NFL aspirations on hold to return to school for a final year.

Poindexter and others have saluted Brown for his leadership and on-field presence throughout the spring and into the summer, but he’s leading differently than those who were at the forefront in 2021, such as Brisker, Ellis Brooks, Jesse Luketa and PJ Mustipher.

“He’s not trying to be Brisker. He’s not trying to be somebody else, and that’s the beauty of what I love about him,” Poindexter said. “He’s still Tig, and now, he’s just stepping into it more… He’s doing it his way.”

While Brown shared the throne as the country’s takeaway king last season, a budding star took Penn State’s honors over spring practice.

After making the transition from cornerback to safety, redshirt freshman Zakee Wheatley has thrived in his new role.

“We felt as a staff [that] he could do it at corner, but his more natural position is at safety,” Poindexter said. “He came in, picked right up.”

To Poindexter, Brown’s leadership, as well as guidance from others in the safety room like Jaylen Reed and Keaton Ellis, made Wheatley’s transition as smooth as it could be.

“They all love each other, and they’re friends,” Poindexter said. “It's easy when you come to a position, and everybody’s trying to help you learn it — to help you succeed — because they want to see him succeed, see the group succeed and the team succeed.”

With such a loaded room at the safety position, it’s still unclear who will ultimately take the second starting spot next to Brown.

Ellis, Reed and Wheatley are likely all deserving candidates for the role based on talent alone, but for Poindexter, there’s more that goes into deciding who starts.

“We gotta be able to win with you,” Poindexter said. “When I say win, you have to do the things within the defense that helps the team succeed, whether that's making the tackle, making the pick or just lining the defense up itself and just making sure everybody else is right.”

While certain intangibles such as Ellis’ senior experience or Wheatley’s spring takeaway crown likely go into the decision, Poindexter is looking for a “quarterback of the defense.”

“When you line up, just look who’s behind you. It’s the goalposts and the stands,” Poindexter said. “So that's the kind of mentality. I don’t want you to play scared, but you gotta understand, we’re protecting points.”

