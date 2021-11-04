Without fail, fans and media members alike will complain about the College Football Playoff rankings year in and year out.

The CFP committee released the first set of rankings Tuesday night, and among plenty of head-scratching headlines, a 5-3 Penn State team was not included in the top 25.

We’ve learned, or at least have been told, since 2014 that the committee takes everything into account to create its playoff rankings — that makes Tuesday’s list even more confusing.

Many would probably agree that a three-loss Penn State team shouldn’t end up in the initial rankings, but when there are two other three-loss teams (including one Penn State beat), it doesn’t make much sense.

The Nittany Lions opened their season with an impressive win on the road at Wisconsin, who came in at No. 21 Tuesday night. The Badgers are sitting at 5-3, too.

They topped Iowa recently, and the Hawkeyes slotted in one spot behind them at No. 22. Maybe you can argue Week 1 isn’t representative of the talent of a team, but Penn State has the head-to-head win over Wisconsin, and that won’t change.

Iowa defeated the Nittany Lions earlier this year, but if the committee is truly taking everything into account, it should have been notable how much the blue and white was controlling that game before Sean Clifford’s injury. Not to mention that Clifford was limited — and visibly so — in the next contest, a loss against bottom-feeding Illinois.

There’s no excuse for losing against the Fighting Illini no matter who was under center, but there’s an extremely strong argument to say James Franklin’s squad is one single quarterback hit away from sitting at 7-1 and nearing the top of this week’s rankings.

The other 5-3 team, Mississippi State, holds the exact same number of ranked wins as the Nittany Lions, and the Bulldogs are all the way up at No. 17. According to ESPN, Penn State has higher marks in both Football Power Index and strength of schedule, so who really has the more impressive 5-3 resume?

Mississippi State has beaten the No. 14 and No. 18 teams in Texas A&M and Kentucky, respectively, while Penn State has beaten the No. 13 and No. 21 teams in Auburn and Wisconsin. Each team has a top-5 loss, but Penn State has just one unranked loss compared to Mississippi States’ two.

It’s utterly perplexing that a team with such a similar — and arguably worse — resume to Penn State is sitting pretty at No. 17, while the Nittany Lions are staring from the outside looking in.

The Illinois loss may look worse than either of Mississippi States’, but the top of the rankings don’t do anything to make the bottom part easier to understand.

Oregon and Ohio State faced off in Week 2, and the Ducks won a thriller on the Buckeyes’ home turf. Tuesday night, Oregon was placed at No. 4, and Ohio State came in at No. 5.

However, Oregon isn’t undefeated. The Ducks fell to unranked Stanford in Week 5.

Here, the committee chose the head-to-head winner, Oregon, over Ohio State, who has looked very strong since Week 2.

Oregon beat Ohio State early in the season. It suffered a bad-look loss to an unranked team. Ohio State and Oregon have the same records, but Oregon is ranked higher now.

Penn State beat Wisconsin early in the season. It suffered a bad-look loss to an unranked team. Wisconsin and Penn State have the same records, but Wisconsin is ranked and Penn State is not.

Catch my drift?

Again, not many would have complained to see Penn State outside of the first CFP rankings of the season.

After Tuesday’s rankings, though, it makes zero sense why there are teams like Wisconsin and Mississippi State ahead of the Nittany Lions, especially when looking at decisions the committee made elsewhere in the rankings.