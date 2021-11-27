Penn State football’s 7-5 season capped by another close loss littered with missed opportunities

Penn State came into the 2021 campaign carrying high hopes for a memorable season.

Five games into the season, the Nittany Lions looked well on their way to etching their names into program history, upsetting then-No.12 Wisconsin in Madison, defeating Auburn in front of a White Out crowd and shutting out Indiana.

The blue and white even dominated the first two quarters of play on the road against Iowa.

Then it started to see its fortune change.

Losing seniors PJ Mustipher and Sean Clifford to injuries against the Haweyes, the Nittany Lions couldn’t withstand the home team’s comeback effort in the fourth quarter and found themselves in the loss column for the first time in 2021.

After finding out Mustipher would be out for the rest of the year and not seeing Clifford lead a consistent effort on offense, Penn State saw its once-promising season turn into a nightmare.

“Some things didn’t go our way and some things didn’t go my way, but that’s life at the same time,” Clifford said. “I wish we could’ve gotten this last one, but that’s how it goes.”

Including their three-point loss on Saturday at Michigan State to end the regular season, Penn State lost its five games of 2021 by a combined 21 points — three of those contests were by three points or less.

“It’s tough knowing that almost every loss we’ve had has come within one possession,” wide receiver Jahan Dotson said. “It really points back to the little details — that’s where the games are won and lost when they’re that close.”

Against the Spartans, the Nittany Lions rode two touchdowns from Dotson into halftime and trailed by a field goal.

Between a missed point-after attempt and field goal by Jordan Stout and two turnovers in the fourth quarter, the miniscule details haunted Penn State in its season finale as they did in most of its losses.

“They’re going to capitalize whenever you give them more opportunities than we were supposed to,” Dotson said. “We preach it every week — you’ve just got to take care of the football.”

The senior saw two of his fellow offensive players in John Lovett and Keyvone Lee commit turnovers in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game, which he believes are just a few mistakes that can’t happen against strong competition like Michigan State.

“Both teams are very good,” Dotson said. “It’s whoever capitalizes and makes sure they don’t mess up the little details. We didn’t play a perfect game. We made some mistakes out there that we can’t make against a good team like Michigan State. We’ve got to correct those things.”

James Franklin’s team finished its regular season slate with a 7-5 record, but some of his players believe Penn State is much better than what its record shows because of how it competed in every contest.

“I believe we’re a better team,” cornerback Daequan Hardy said. “We just make too many mistakes in critical times of games. We’ve got to clean that up. Everybody’s got to take accountability for what they do.”

