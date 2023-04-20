Spring practices are officially over with the conclusion of the Blue-White game, but there are still some question marks surrounding Penn State’s program.

With the NFL Draft approaching, the Nittany Lions are going to have a very different roster heading into next season due to the departure of certain key players.

On top of that, an interesting storyline at quarterback also revealed itself over the course of the offseason.

Penn State takes the field against West Virginia to open up its season, but here are four of the biggest question marks surrounding the Nittany Lions prior to the season opener.

How will Drew Allar perform?

For the first time since the 2019 season, Penn State will have a new starting quarterback.

Sean Clifford’s storied career in Happy Valley officially came to a close with a Rose Bowl victory over Utah in early January. Now, he’s preparing for the NFL Draft as his successor prepares to take the reins of the offense.

Drew Allar has received an exceptional amount of hype before he’s made his first career start. Last season, a fan-painted sign of Allar was draped along the walls of the student section as some called for him to start.

Allar made 10 appearances for the Nittany Lions last season, completing 35 of his 60 pass attempts for 344 yards and four touchdowns. However, most of his in-game reps came in reserve duty when Penn State’s games were all but over. It’ll be a lot different playing first units this season.

Quarterback is often a make-or-break position in football, which makes high-profile recruits like Allar beacons of hope for a program. The reality is if Allar plays well, the Nittany Lions could potentially find themselves playing for a national title. If not, Penn State could be left on the outside looking in.

In the spring game, Allar completed 19 of his 30 pass attempts for 202 yards and a touchdown.

Who’s at defensive tackle?

The loss of veteran defensive tackle PJ Mustipher has left Penn State’s roster with a hole at the position.

Starting last season, James Franklin expressed the need to be physical in the trenches, especially in the middle of the defensive line. Physicality is probably one of the criteria Franklin is looking for in his next defensive tackle.

The competition for a starting spot is wide open, but a name that’s consistently popped up in media availabilities has been sophomore Zane Durant.

The Nittany Lions also have a few other names with playing experience in Coziah Izzard, Hakeem Beamon and Dvon Ellies at the position.

James Franklin and Co. still have several months to figure out who will battle in the middle of the trenches, and it may not be decided until the team takes the field against West Virginia on Sept. 2.

Who will separate themselves as WR3?

Wide receivers KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Harrison Wallace III have separated themselves from the rest of the pack as the projected No. 1 and No. 2 receivers, respectively. However, the No. 3 wide receiver spot is still up for grabs.

Omari Evans, Kaden Saunders and Florida State transfer Malik McClain appear to be the three likely choices for the position. The Nittany Lions also have another transfer receiver in Kent State transfer Dante Cephas, who has yet to step foot on campus.

The addition of two transfers in the offseason has increased the overall depth of Penn State’s wide receiver corps but also increased the competition in the room.

Following the Blue-White game, Franklin said Evans “really stepped up” with his performance and something Penn State needed to see.

Evans recorded five receptions for 80 yards and caught the lone touchdown pass on a 28-yard strike delivered from Allar. Evans’ 80 receiving yards led both teams.

Franklin also mentioned during his postgame presser that if push comes to shove, he’s open to running more 12 personnel, which puts two tight ends on the field and only two wide receivers.

What will Beau Pribula’s role look like?

While he likely won’t be the starting quarterback, Beau Pribula has made a name for himself this offseason.

Pribula brings a much different skill set under center than Allar does, as more of a dual threat quarterback. Franklin’s expressed interest in potentially using Pribula’s athleticism to the Nittany Lions’ advantage.

Penn State has done this in the past with Tommy Stevens and Will Levis, where Clifford would come off of the field for a play or two at a time.

Whether Pribula takes on a role like Stevens and Levis did will be answered during the season, but it’s one of the bigger question marks surrounding the Nittany Lions at this time.

