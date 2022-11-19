Rarely does a team score 50 or more points without throwing 200 passing yards, but that’s just what Penn State did in its 55-10 victory over Rutgers on Saturday.

With Sean Clifford struggling to get the passing game going in Parker Washington’s absence, freshman running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton took control of the offense, combining for 179 rushing yards to become the first Big Ten freshman duo to each rush for 700 or more yards in the same season.

“It’s been a while since that type of energy, and I appreciate it from both of them,” Clifford said. “I see them getting better and better, and I can’t be more proud of them.”

Last week, it was Singleton who rushed for over 100 yards against Maryland. On Saturday, it was Allen, who took 11 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown rush that carried the entire pile with him for all nine yards of it.

Penn State’s success on the ground isn’t just a testament to Allen and Singleton but also to the offensive line, who has continued to create gaps for them that weren’t necessarily made at a high frequency last season when Penn State didn’t have a back rush for at least 100 yards in a single game.

While offensive guard Sal Wormley was injured for all of last year, he’s seen the improvements his group has made over the course of the season, even despite injuries to starting tackle Olu Fahsanu and left guard Landon Tengwall.

“It shows that we’ve been doing something right as a unit,” Wormley said. “Our running backs are able to trust us and hit the holes or just believe in our blocks and know we’re going to make that block. It just shows as we're all coming together, we're all focused on the same thing.”

That focus goes beyond the run game.

If the ultimate goal is to win every week, then there needs to be trust among every player on the offense.

For Clifford — a sixth-year senior — it extends to trusting a freshman tackle who’s five years younger than him in Drew Shelton, who burned his redshirt against the Scarlet Knights.

“I think that everybody knew once he came in that he had the potential to contribute if needed,” Clifford said. “And we're late in the season now, and it's needed, and he's stepping up, and I can't be more proud of him.”

As of Saturday, Penn State’s offensive line isn’t the only group Clifford has had to make adjustments with.

With “a lot of moving parts” on the roster, it looks like the injury bug could now be hitting the wide receiver room, a group that was without its leading receiver, Washington, against the Scarlet Knights.

Since James Franklin said he still has “not talked to” Washington yet about his situation, he said he would update his status to the media on Tuesday.

“Not having him for this game, that’s a big loss,” Franklin said. “As you guys know, a good percentage of our passing game has gone through him, not just this year but last year. He's a leader for us as well.”

Without Washington, Mitchell Tinsley took the bulk of the work in the pass game, hauling in five catches on eight targets for 63 yards.

Harrison Wallace III and KeAndre Lambert-Smith each caught three balls and are expected to see an increased workload in next week’s regular-season finale against Michigan State.

“I thought those other guys did a nice job,” Franklin said. “Obviously we're gonna have to build on it and we'll see how this plays out with Parker… either way, their rep count is going to go up.”