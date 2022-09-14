APTOPIX Giants Saints Football

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates his touchdown in overtime to defeat the New Orleans Saints in an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. The Giants won 27-21.(AP Photo/Brett Duke)

 Brett Duke/AP Photo

After Week 1 in the NFL, a pair of past Penn State players were selected for NFL weekly honors.

Former Nittany Lion running back Saquon Barkley was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week and cornerback Zech McPhearson was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

In the New York Giants' win, Barkley rushed 18 times for 164 yards and a touchdown, leading the league in rushing. He also had six receptions for 30 yards and a 68-yard rush.

For the Philadelphia Eagles, McPhearson had two solo tackles and recovered an onside kick on special teams in the close win over the Detroit Lions.

