PSU Football vs. Central, Allen

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs the ball up the field during the Penn State vs. Central Michigan game on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Chippewas 33-14.

 Chloe Trieff

Penn State freshman running back Nick Singleton took home back-to-back Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors, but this week another freshman back got the nod.

Freshman running back Kaytron Allen was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for his performance in the Nittany Lions' 33-14 win over Central Michigan.

Singleton rushed for back-to-back 100-yard games against Ohio and Auburn, but against the Chippewas, Allen picked up his first career 100-yard rushing game, totaling 111 yards on 13 carries.

Allen also found himself in the end zone on a 14-yard rush that gave him his third touchdown of the season.

Penn State has now had three straight weeks with a Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags