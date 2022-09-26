Penn State freshman running back Nick Singleton took home back-to-back Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors, but this week another freshman back got the nod.

Freshman running back Kaytron Allen was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for his performance in the Nittany Lions' 33-14 win over Central Michigan.

#B1GFootball 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗵𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸: Kaytron Allen, @PennStateFballRushed for 111 yards on 13 carries, the first 100-yard rushing game of his career, in Penn State’s 33-14 win against Central Michigan🗞️ https://t.co/1qzdZN8rB7 pic.twitter.com/LwDT6mcI93 — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 26, 2022

Singleton rushed for back-to-back 100-yard games against Ohio and Auburn, but against the Chippewas, Allen picked up his first career 100-yard rushing game, totaling 111 yards on 13 carries.

Allen also found himself in the end zone on a 14-yard rush that gave him his third touchdown of the season.

Penn State has now had three straight weeks with a Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

