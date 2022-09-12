Singleton Touchdown Run

Runningback Nicholas Singleton (10) on his break away run during Penn States game against Ohio University on Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won 46-10.

 Caleb Craig

Following a breakout performance on Saturday against Ohio, Nick Singleton earned the first weekly honor of his collegiate career.

Penn State's true freshman running back was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday. Singleton took 10 carries for 179 yards and the first two touchdowns of his career. Singleton broke off touchdown runs of 70 and 44 yards as well as a 48-yard run in the 46-10 win over Ohio.

The freshman's 179 rushing yards set the program record for a Beaver Stadium debut, and he became the first Nittany Lion with multiple touchdown runs over 40 yards since Larry Johnson did so in 2002 at Indiana.

In addition, the Shillington, Pennsylvania, native is the first Penn Stater with three carries over 40 yards since Johnson at Indiana.

In his first collegiate game, a win against Purdue, Singleton rushed for 31 yards on 10 carries.

