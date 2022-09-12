Following a breakout performance on Saturday against Ohio, Nick Singleton earned the first weekly honor of his collegiate career.

Penn State's true freshman running back was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday. Singleton took 10 carries for 179 yards and the first two touchdowns of his career. Singleton broke off touchdown runs of 70 and 44 yards as well as a 48-yard run in the 46-10 win over Ohio.

#B1GFootball 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗵𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸: Nicholas Singleton, @PennStateFball Had a breakout performance with 10 carries for 179 yards, including 70- and 44-yard touchdowns and a 48-yard run in Penn State’s 46-10 victory against Ohio.🗞️ https://t.co/MDO9gq7Xk6 pic.twitter.com/DCLPUePMyz — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 12, 2022

The freshman's 179 rushing yards set the program record for a Beaver Stadium debut, and he became the first Nittany Lion with multiple touchdown runs over 40 yards since Larry Johnson did so in 2002 at Indiana.

In addition, the Shillington, Pennsylvania, native is the first Penn Stater with three carries over 40 yards since Johnson at Indiana.

In his first collegiate game, a win against Purdue, Singleton rushed for 31 yards on 10 carries.

