Penn State's running back duo has brought in another Big Ten weekly award.

Nittany Lion freshman running back Kaytron Allen was named co-Big Ten Freshman of the Week for his performance against Rutgers.

Allen rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown in the blowout win, which was his second 100-yard rushing game of the season.

This was Allen's second Big Ten weekly award and the last Penn State freshman to win the award was freshman running back Nick Singleton, who won on Nov. 14.

