Penn State didn’t see a 100-yard rusher for the entirety of the 2021 season. True-freshman running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton have had other plans in 2022.

At least one of the two tailbacks have compiled over 100 yards in three straight games after a poor showing in the blue and white’s season opener against Purdue. In the Nittany Lions’ 33-14 win over Central Michigan, Allen joined the 100-yard club with a 111-yard performance.

While Singleton has garnered the most in-season hype so far this season, entering Week 4 as the nation’s yards per carry leader, Allen has shown that he can be the feature back if his number is called. The Norfolk, Virginia, native has tallied 163 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns the past two weeks on 22 carries.

“You guys are starting to see it now. We’ve been seeing it in the spring and have seen it in the summer a lot more than [the media] had the opportunity to,” James Franklin said after the game. “I don’t think there’s anybody in that locker room that’s surprised with Kaytron’s success.”

Franklin’s approach to a crowded Penn State backfield has been to feed the guy with the hot hand. In Penn State’s return to Beaver Stadium, Singleton saw a lot of early carries until Allen started to get substantial yards on more carries than not.

Allen’s 111 yards on 13 carries was good for 8.5 yards per attempt, as five of those carries went for more than 10 yards, including a 37-yard run and a 14-yard touchdown.

Franklin noted Allen’s abilities to see the hole, get yards after contact and a “really good understanding of how to set blocks up” as the main contributors to seeing the carry-by-carry success Allen saw today.

Allen, who’s nickname is “Fatman,” showed his explosiveness on the gridiron against the Chippewas, and some of that is due to his conditioning throughout the offseason and into the regular season. According to Franklin, Allen has “changed his body as much as anybody” on the Nittany Lions and has lost somewhere around 20 pounds since he stepped on campus.

“Just looking at him, he just physically looks different. I think with that he’s quicker, he’s faster, he’s more explosive,” Franklin said. “I just think he’s playing really confident, really good football right now.”

Offensive tackle Caedan Wallace described watching Allen and Singleton run by the defense as a “euphoric feeling” and compared it to that of Jahan Dotson.

“Sometimes when [Allen and Singleton] go past you, you can feel the wind go past you,” Wallace said. “It’s crazy. I’m locked in on a block, and I just feel ‘whoosh.’”

A strong run game balances out an entire offense because it makes the defense worry about both facets of the game, something that the Nittany Lions didn’t have the luxury of possessing last season.

This season has been a different story, though, thanks to the emergence of the two true-freshman running backs. Because of their emergence, and specifically Allen’s this week, the blue and white’s offense isn’t overly reliant on the passing game like it once was a season ago. In fact, the run game might even be the strong suit of the team’s offense.

Whether it’s Allen’s ability to break a tackle or the offensive line’s ability to open up more holes to run through, Penn State’s capability to run the football has made offense easier, especially on the offensive line.

“Really all of our backs are extremely special guys. They've been able to hit these gaps and create some amazing runs, and it’s really awesome to see,” Wallace said. “Honestly, I was going to say it makes it easier to block for longer.”

