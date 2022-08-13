Penn State lost one of its running backs Saturday morning.

Nittany Lion sophomore Caziah Holmes didn't appear on Penn State's active roster on its website Saturday. He has not yet entered the transfer portal.

The Titusville, Florida, native played for the blue and white for two seasons and finished the 2021 season with five rushes for 27 yards. He redshirted the campaign after appearing in all nine games as a true freshman in 2020, rushing 51 times for 227 yards and two touchdowns.

The running back room got even more crowded this offseason with the additions of highly touted freshmen Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, who should both see the field regularly this fall.

