Following three wins against two top-25 opponents and the 2020 MAC champion, Penn State unsurprisingly entered its matchup against Villanova as heavy favorites.

The Nittany Lions downed the Wildcats 38-17 in the team’s first contest with an FCS opponent since the 2019 season opener against Idaho.

Almost immediately into the first quarter, it became quite obvious why the blue and white was so heavily favored.

After a Villanova three-and-out followed by a Sean Clifford 52-yard touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson on the Nittany Lions first offensive snap of the game, Penn State was rolling.

James Franklin seemed confident enough in his team’s first drive to involve a range of names from his depth chart early on, some who have seldom received an opportunity yet this season

Penn State’s matchup with the Wildcats was a game to hash up any rough patches within the Nittany Lions gameplan.

Saturday served as a slow-down game to showcase Penn State’s strengths and weaknesses within its depth chart.

Here’s a look at the main storylines from the Nittany Lions victory over Villanova.

‘LawnBoyz’ struggle to find traction early, come alive in the second

With a combined 39 snaps over the past two weeks, it was expected Noah Cain would get a decreased workload against Villanova on Saturday, but few predicted he would only receive the ball once all game.

In his replacement, Keyvone Lee and John Lovett were given the keys to the ground game — and both struggled early on.

Lee couldn’t make his mark, carrying the ball seven times for 21 yards.

The rest of Penn State’s “LawnBoyz,” with the exception of Lovett’s second half, struggled over the course of Saturday’s contest, as well.

While he couldn’t total a single rushing yard on four attempts in the first half, Lovett came alive in the second half of action, totaling 45 yards on 11 carries.

While quarterback Sean Clifford had one of his best career games in the air, he didn’t showcase the best of his athletic ability, unable to find positive yardage on the ground, tallying -8 rushing yards on eight attempts.

Receiving corps carries offense

With an opportunity to fix its ground game problems against an FCS opponent in Villanova, the Nittany Lions kept going back to the run, despite it constantly not working.

What was working? The receiving corps.

Jahan Dotson has been lights out all 2021, putting up 245 receiving yards and three touchdowns through Penn State’s first three games.

On Saturday, this did not change, with Dotson once again showing out — taking seven receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown.

However, Parker Washington was the true spotlight from Penn State’s win, putting up one of the best performances of his young college career.

In just the first half, Washington brought in four receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown. By the final whistle, he increased his total to 148 and two scores.

Keandre Lambert-Smith hauled in an 83-yard touchdown pass from Clifford in the third quarter — the sixth longest touchdown pass in program history — but later dropped a wide-open pass that landed in the hands of a Villanova defender for an interception.

Regardless, Penn State’s receiving corps carried the Nittany Lions to victory, combining for 429 yards and four touchdowns.

Offensive line takes a step back, Clifford shines regardless

Against Auburn, Penn State’s offensive line performed as well as any blue and white offensive line has in years, allowing only one quarterback hurry.

Despite the Nittany Lions’ victory over Villanova, the offensive line looked completely different than it did a week prior.

While Clifford still managed to perform phenomenally, throwing for 401 yards and four touchdowns, the offensive line didn’t give him much help, allowing three sacks and eight tackles for loss.

Clifford’s 401 passing yards is a new career-high for the redshirt-senior and is the second highest passing yards total by a quarterback in program history.

His four touchdowns tied a career-high.

The struggles of the run game can also be attributed to the lackluster play of Penn State’s offensive line, with the Nittany Lions combining for only 80 yards on the ground.