Penn State has climbed in the latest AP Poll once again following its win in front of 109,000-plus on Saturday night.

The Nittany Lions landed at No. 6 in the latest ranking after beating No. 22 Auburn at home 28-20.

The team has risen 13 spots since being ranked No. 19 to start the year and moved up four spots from its No. 10 ranking next week.

The Tigers fell one spot to No. 23 after their away non-conference loss.

James Franklin’s group faces a lighter matchup this week as it welcomes in-state foe Villanova to Beaver Stadium.

