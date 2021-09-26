Penn State is officially in the playoff picture.
After a 38-17 win over Villanova, the Nittany Lions rose to No. 4 in the latest iteration of the poll on Sunday.
Penn State’s next matchup comes against Indiana at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, who was most recently ranked No. 17 at the start of the season before dropping out of the poll altogether.
