ap poll 9/26
Graphic by Carson Schultz

Penn State is officially in the playoff picture.

After a 38-17 win over Villanova, the Nittany Lions rose to No. 4 in the latest iteration of the poll on Sunday.

Penn State’s next matchup comes against Indiana at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, who was most recently ranked No. 17 at the start of the season before dropping out of the poll altogether.

