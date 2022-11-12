Even with three starters sidelined, Penn State never broke against Maryland on Saturday, defeating the Terrapins 30-0.

Projected first-round NFL Draft picks Joey Porter Jr. and Olu Fashanu, as well as starting linebacker Curtis Jacobs, all joined the list of Nittany Lions on the inactive list, giving viewers a sneak preview of next year’s squad.

Let’s just say the future looks bright.

Following a six-sack, 16 tackle-for-loss performance at Indiana last week, Penn State’s defensive line came right back with the same intensity against the Terrapins.

Led by a sack and two quarterback hurries from Adisa Isaac, the Nittany Lions compiled seven tackles for loss and five sacks on Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who struggled to get anything going in the passing game.

Penn State was still able to hold Tagovailoa to just 74 yards on 11 of 22 pass attempts even without Porter Jr. in the defensive backfield.

The Terrapins’ leading receiver Rakim Jarrett, a game-time decision who got the start on Saturday, was held to just three receptions for 30 yards.

On the opposite side of the ball, Maryland’s secondary, for the most part, did a good job of locking down Nittany Lion receivers.

That didn’t come without a struggling performance from Sean Clifford, however, who had numerous deep-ball opportunities but typically overthrew his chances.

In just under three full quarters of play, Clifford completed 12 of 23 pass attempts for 139 yards and a touchdown before being replaced by Drew Allar.

In limited action, Allar completed just three of six pass attempts for 18 yards.

Despite Penn State’s struggles in the pass game, the running backs held it down for a second straight week.

While it was mainly Kaytron Allen who handled the bulk of the work at Indiana last week, this Saturday was all about Nick Singleton, who surpassed 100 rushing yards on just eight carries. He concluded with 11 carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

Allen held his own as well, taking 16 rushes for 73 yards.

With his two scores on Saturday, Singleton became the all-time leader in rushing touchdowns from a freshman, now at 10 on the year.

Clifford took home a record of his own against Maryland, becoming Penn State’s all-time leader in passing yards, surpassing 10,000 career passing yards as well.

