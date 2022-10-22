Tight ends are viable pass catching options. Penn State’s 45-17 win over Minnesota proved that.

The Golden Gophers led the Nittany Lions 3-0 before tight end Theo Johnson gave the blue and white signs of life. Johnson hauled in two consecutive passes for gains of 25 yards and 18 yards, which set up a Jake Pinegar field goal to tie the game at 3-3.

Tight end Tyler Warren took over Penn State’s 5th drive of the game. Warren found himself wide open for a 38-yard touchdown catch to give the Nittany Lions the lead.

The next drive was all Johnson once again. Johnson hauled in an 18-yard reception for a touchdown to extend Penn State’s lead.

Of Penn State’s combined 304 passing yards, tight ends accounted for 118 of them. Johnson led the charge with five catches for 75 yards and a touchdown.

“I think when you have all of the guys playing at a high level, you know that if you get tired you got another guy coming in that’s going to have the same level of play,” Johnson said after the game. “I think that helps because you don’t have one guy that’s taking 80 reps in a game.”

Minnesota was able to counter Warren’s touchdown with a score of its own via a 3-yard run from Mohamed Ibrahim with under a minute remaining until halftime. After a brief sign of life from the Golden Gophers before half, Penn State opened the floodgates.

The Golden Gophers received the ball following the break but were unable to make anything of it and punted it away to the blue and white. Penn State only needed one minute and six seconds to take advantage.

With pressure in his facemask, Sean Clifford lofted a pass toward wide receiver Parker Washington in the end zone. Washington won the jump ball for the 35-yard score to put the Nittany Lions’ lead at 14 once again.

Minnesota’s ensuing drive would make it an uphill battle the rest of the way. Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis forced a pass into double coverage, which resulted in an easy interception for safety Ji’Ayir Brown that was accompanied by a considerable return.

The absence of starting quarterback Tanner Morgan caused difficulty for the Golden Gophers offense against a stingy Nittany Lion pass defense. Kaliakmanis only completed nine of 22 passes for 175 yards and both a touchdown and interception.

“Getting them behind the sticks with the false start penalties from our fans, that was big,” James Franklin said. “Being able to try to get up by a margin where they had to throw the ball a little bit more than they wanted to, that’s not really how they’re built or wired, so that factored into it.”

When it rains it pours, and that was the case for Penn State’s offense. The Nittany Lions scored touchdowns on three consecutive drives after the start of the second half, including Washington’s 35-yard grab. Brown’s interception set up a 16-yard touchdown run by Nicholas Singleton, and then a 20-yard touchdown catch by Mitchell Tinsley for Clifford’s fourth touchdown pass of the night.

By the end of the third quarter, Penn State found itself with a 38-10 lead.

“I was pleased with how we played and I think that third quarter was probably as much about explosive plays,” Franklin said. “It just seemed like we had a bunch of explosive plays in the third quarter that led to the points.”

Minnesota didn’t quit, though. With just over eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Kaliakmanis boosted his otherwise poor statline a little bit, completing a 3rd down pass to tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford for a 2-yard touchdown.

The Nittany Lions had seen enough and granted the Beaver Stadium crowd with a Drew Allar appearance. However, that was quickly overshadowed by a 30-yard touchdown by Singleton to cap the scoring in a big win.

