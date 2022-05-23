With spring ball in the past, Penn State rolled out some new numbers with the team rolling into the summer period.

The Nittany Lions announced on Twitter some new digits for new and old faces.

new #️⃣s for the newcomers 🦁 pic.twitter.com/6ipTjDPwtC — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) May 24, 2022

Here is a full list of the new jersey numbers:

No. 1, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, wide receiver

No. 5, Cam Miller, cornerback

No. 8, Tyler Johnson, wide receiver

No. 11, Christian Veilleux, quarterback

No. 13, Cristian Driver, cornerback

No. 53, Nick Dawkins, offensive line

No. 64, Hunter Nourzad, offensive line

No. 66, Drew Shelton, offensive line

No. 97, Alex Bacchetta, punter

