Christian Veilleux hands off

Quarterback Christian Veilleux (9) hands off the ball during Penn State football's practice at Holuba Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 in University Park, Pa.

 Caleb Craig

With spring ball in the past, Penn State rolled out some new numbers with the team rolling into the summer period.

The Nittany Lions announced on Twitter some new digits for new and old faces.

Here is a full list of the new jersey numbers:

  • No. 1, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, wide receiver
  • No. 5, Cam Miller, cornerback
  • No. 8, Tyler Johnson, wide receiver
  • No. 11, Christian Veilleux, quarterback
  • No. 13, Cristian Driver, cornerback
  • No. 53, Nick Dawkins, offensive line
  • No. 64, Hunter Nourzad, offensive line
  • No. 66, Drew Shelton, offensive line
  • No. 97, Alex Bacchetta, punter

