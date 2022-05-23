With spring ball in the past, Penn State rolled out some new numbers with the team rolling into the summer period.
The Nittany Lions announced on Twitter some new digits for new and old faces.
new #️⃣s for the newcomers 🦁 pic.twitter.com/6ipTjDPwtC— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) May 24, 2022
Here is a full list of the new jersey numbers:
- No. 1, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, wide receiver
- No. 5, Cam Miller, cornerback
- No. 8, Tyler Johnson, wide receiver
- No. 11, Christian Veilleux, quarterback
- No. 13, Cristian Driver, cornerback
- No. 53, Nick Dawkins, offensive line
- No. 64, Hunter Nourzad, offensive line
- No. 66, Drew Shelton, offensive line
- No. 97, Alex Bacchetta, punter
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
Big NFL checks will soon be cashed by one of Penn State’s all-time great wide receivers.