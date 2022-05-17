Penn State Football Practice Football Artifact Photo

Footballs play on the edge of the field during Penn State Football's practice on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Holuba Hall in University Park Pa. 

 Regan Gross

A Penn State offensive lineman is headed out west to continue his collegiate football career.

Redshirt junior Will Knutsson announced on Twitter that he committed to Northern Colorado.

The reserve lineman spent four years in Happy Valley but only appeared in one game in his career. 

Knutsson will use one of remaining years of eligibility to play with the Bears in Greeley, Colorado. 

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.