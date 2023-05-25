Penn State football reportedly set for noon kick against Michigan

Penn State’s clash against Michigan reportedly has its kick time.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Nittany Lions and Wolverines will begin their Nov. 11 meeting at noon.

Michigan at Penn State on Nov. 11 will be Fox’s Big Noon kickoff, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 25, 2023

According to the report, the game will be Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff game, meaning the Fox crew will be in State College for the matchup.

Penn State will be looking to avenge the 41-17 loss it suffered against Michigan last season in Ann Arbor when it hosts the Wolverines.

