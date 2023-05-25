 Skip to main content
Penn State football reportedly set for noon kick against Michigan

PSU Football vs. Mich, Allar

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) looks for a man to throw to during the Penn State vs. Michigan game on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 in Ann Arbor, MI. The Wolverines defeated the Nittany Lions 41-17.

 Chloe Trieff

Penn State’s clash against Michigan reportedly has its kick time.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Nittany Lions and Wolverines will begin their Nov. 11 meeting at noon.

According to the report, the game will be Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff game, meaning the Fox crew will be in State College for the matchup.

Penn State will be looking to avenge the 41-17 loss it suffered against Michigan last season in Ann Arbor when it hosts the Wolverines.

