Although only freshmen will be allowed into Beaver Stadium for the final spring practice, Penn State has announced "virtual initiatives" that will take place throughout the day.

The activities will take place on Saturday, April 17 from noon to 2 p.m.

#WeAre Challenge Presented by Utz Snacks

Students and fans are encouraged to share photos expressing their Penn State pride to Penn State football's Twitter and Facebook pages.

Starting at 10 a.m., a number of prompts will be released that can be submitted to with the #WeAre hashtag. Each prompt will have one randomly selected winner that receives a prize from the sponsor.

Happy Valley Live Presented by Highmark Blue Shield

Happy Valley Live presented by Highmark Blue Shield will be a tour of the Penn State campus that will take place before the game. It will be streamed on the Penn State football and Blue Band Facebook pages, as well as GoPSUsports.com starting at 10:30 a.m.

Live Check-Ins from Practice

These behind-the-scenes looks will allow fans exclusive access before the practice and will showcase the warm-ups on Penn State Football's Instagram.

Live Radio Show on the Penn State Sports Network

There will be a live radio show on Penn State Sports Network that will have hosts Steve Jones, and Penn State All-American linebacker, Jack Ham calling the final practice of the spring season.

Spring Digital Poster

Finally, the program will release its 2021 virtual spring roster poster on Penn State football's social media channels.

