With a new wave of Nittany Lions having moved on to campus this past week, Penn State released new numbers for its latest group of newcomers.
more jersey numbers coming at ya 🔥 pic.twitter.com/s0NawWTGga— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) June 17, 2022
Perhaps most notably from the group, linebacker Abdul Carter is set to wear No. 11, which has a long legacy at "LBU" thanks to former Nittany Lions such as Micah Parsons and LaVar Arrington.
Here's a full list of the new jersey numbers:
As Penn State begins to work its way into the summer, a number of shoes on the defensive sid…
No. 10, Mehki Flowers, safety
No. 11, Abdul Carter, linebacker
No. 12, Anthony Ivey, wide receiver
No. 14, Tyrece Mills, defensive back
No. 21, Kevin Winston Jr., safety
No. 32, Keon Wylie, linebacker
No. 33, Dani Dennis-Sutton, defensive end
No. 44, Chop Robinson, defensive end
No. 58, Kaleb Artis, defensive tackle
No. 73, Maleek McNeil, offensive line
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
As Penn State begins to work its way into the summer, a number of shoes on the defensive sid…