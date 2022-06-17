Outback Bowl 2022, team entrance

With a new wave of Nittany Lions having moved on to campus this past week, Penn State released new numbers for its latest group of newcomers.

Perhaps most notably from the group, linebacker Abdul Carter is set to wear No. 11, which has a long legacy at "LBU" thanks to former Nittany Lions such as Micah Parsons and LaVar Arrington.

Here's a full list of the new jersey numbers:

  • No. 10, Mehki Flowers, safety

  • No. 11, Abdul Carter, linebacker

  • No. 12, Anthony Ivey, wide receiver

  • No. 14, Tyrece Mills, defensive back

  • No. 21, Kevin Winston Jr., safety

  • No. 32, Keon Wylie, linebacker

  • No. 33, Dani Dennis-Sutton, defensive end

  • No. 44, Chop Robinson, defensive end

  • No. 58, Kaleb Artis, defensive tackle

  • No. 73, Maleek McNeil, offensive line

