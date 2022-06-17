With a new wave of Nittany Lions having moved on to campus this past week, Penn State released new numbers for its latest group of newcomers.

more jersey numbers coming at ya 🔥 pic.twitter.com/s0NawWTGga — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) June 17, 2022

Perhaps most notably from the group, linebacker Abdul Carter is set to wear No. 11, which has a long legacy at "LBU" thanks to former Nittany Lions such as Micah Parsons and LaVar Arrington.

Here's a full list of the new jersey numbers:

No. 10, Mehki Flowers, safety

No. 11, Abdul Carter, linebacker

No. 12, Anthony Ivey, wide receiver

No. 14, Tyrece Mills, defensive back

No. 21, Kevin Winston Jr., safety

No. 32, Keon Wylie, linebacker

No. 33, Dani Dennis-Sutton, defensive end

No. 44, Chop Robinson, defensive end

No. 58, Kaleb Artis, defensive tackle

No. 73, Maleek McNeil, offensive line

